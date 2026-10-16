Election Commission 'Destroyed' Sanctity Of Electoral Rolls: Congress' Pawan Khera
The senior party leader said, whenever the Opposition takes to the streets and a movement takes place, there is a regime change, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories (UTs ), the Congress on Friday alleged that the poll panel has destroyed the sanctity of electoral rolls.
The party, which has been spearheading the INDIA bloc protests over alleged 'vote theft' and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, asked the ruling BJP why is is "defending" Kumar, rather than sacking him.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader and MP Pawan Khera while referring to the SSR and issues relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said, "These stains are very deep. They are not going to be removed so easily. These are stains of blood. Even if bloodstains eventually disappear, their memory remains in people's minds. People cannot forget that there are bloodstains here."
बदनाम और बदहवास गृह मंत्री का एक और झूठ बेनकाब हो गया। जिन घुसपैठियों का रोना रो-रोकर SIR को सही ठहराया, आज उन्हीं घुसपैठियों के आँकड़े माँग लिए जाने पर इनको साँप सूँघ जाता है। हक़ीक़त तो ये है कि घुसपैठिए तो बहाना हैं, वोट चोरी असली निशाना है!— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) October 16, 2026
Rajnath ji is surprised that the opposition seeks a regime change. But that’s what oppositions all over the world seek. That’s what the BJP sought to do before 2014. It is the obvious part of democratic process. The job of the opposition, in the words of Shri Pranab Mukherji, is to expose, oppose and if possible, depose. Did Rajnath ji expect the opposition to start a Bhakti Movement for Modi?— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) October 16, 2026
हमने एक अभियान चलाया है 'वोट चोर- गद्दी छोड़'। पूरा देश भी यह खुलकर बोल रहा है। हमें इस 'वोट चोर' सरकार को हराना है, सिस्टम को बदलना है। चुनाव के जरिए regime बदलना लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा है, लेकिन राजनाथ सिंह और BJP के नेता इससे नाराज हैं, क्योंकि इन्हें लोकतंत्र की आदत नहीं रही। सच्चाई ये है कि जब BJP को लोकतंत्र में सवाल झेलने होते हैं, तो यही लोकतंत्र उन्हें देशद्रोह लगने लगता है। : AICC मीडिया एवं पब्लिसिटी विभाग के अध्यक्ष @Pawankhera जी 📍 दिल्ली— Congress (@INCIndia) October 16, 2026