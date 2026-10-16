ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission 'Destroyed' Sanctity Of Electoral Rolls: Congress' Pawan Khera

The party, which has been spearheading the INDIA bloc protests over alleged 'vote theft' and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, asked the ruling BJP why is is "defending" Kumar, rather than sacking him. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader and MP Pawan Khera while referring to the SSR and issues relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said, "These stains are very deep. They are not going to be removed so easily. These are stains of blood. Even if bloodstains eventually disappear, their memory remains in people's minds. People cannot forget that there are bloodstains here."

Reminding deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in different states during the SIR exercise, he said, "It is not just the bloodshed of democracy. How many poor BLOs have died by suicide? Over the past year, you have ruined the state of democracy in this country and destroyed the entire electoral process."Attacking the ECI, the senior Congress leader said, "Electoral rolls once had a sanctity. There was a sanctity of the electoral rolls. That sanctity was destroyed. Gyanesh Kumar is no longer relevant now. He is gone. Now, the issue is regime change," he said.Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that Congress and its allies are attempting to instigate a "regime change", Khera said, "Whenever the Opposition takes to the streets and a movement takes place, there is a regime change. It the Opposition's objective of changing the regime through election. What other objective could it have? This is an attempt to distract people.In response to a question on activist Prashant Bhushan's regime change remarks, the senior Congress leader said,"When Prashant Bhushan said 'regime change', he suddenly became an enemy. But in 2013, he was a friend when he was demanding regime change (of Congress-led UPA)."Asked about AISA national president Neha Bora's Bangladesh statement, he categorically said, "We do not have to look at Bangladesh or any other country. Congress party has given hundreds of icons to this country. In every village of this country, Congress party has, through the freedom struggle, given you heroes and icons". He said, "RSS, of course, needs to borrow icons. Nobody else needs to borrow any icon from anywhere else. We are inspired by our own history. We are inspired by our own legacy. We are inspired by our own icons."