Election Commission Defends Bihar Voter Roll Revision In Supreme Court, Says No Appeals Filed Over Name Deletions

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar was an accurate exercise and not a single appeal has been filed by any voter against name deletion since the publication of the final electoral roll.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted the absence of political parties from the hearing due to rallies in the poll-bound state. The bench said it expects the poll body to look into typographical errors and other mistakes in the final list of Bihar electoral roll prepared after the SIR exercise as a responsible authority and come out with remedial measures.

The poll body has sought dismissal of pleas challenging the June 24 decision of the poll panel to conduct the Bihar SIR. The EC said after the determination of the objections and deletion of approximately 3.66 lakh individuals from the final electoral roll, no appeal has been reported as of now.

The EC said the petitioners have "ulterior motives" and are merely content with making "false allegations" to discredit the SIR exercise, the final electoral roll, and the commission for the electoral interest of political parties.

In an affidavit, the poll body said barring appointment of booth level agents (BLAs), the political parties and public-spirited individuals and organisations made no substantial contribution in ensuring that all the eligible electors were included in the final electoral roll.

"The EC not only appointed more than 90,000 BLOs, but also involved political parties and got BLAs appointed. The exercise was conducted on an H2H basis involving more than one visit. All relevant data was uploaded on the websites," it said.

The EC said this court also enabled the assistance of the state legal services authority, yet the number of objections and correction applications was minimal. "This indicates that the SIR exercise was accurate,” said the EC.