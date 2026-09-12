ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Begins Hearing On TMC Ownership Dispute Between Mamata, Ritabrata Factions

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday formally started the hearing relating to the ownership dispute of Trinamool Congress (TMC) between both the factions -- one led by party supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and the other led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee.

Notably, two months after the matter was flagged by both factions with the commission, the poll panel initiated the hearing. The dispute surfaced following the party's dismal performance in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Earlier this week, the ECI had penned letters to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata, informing about the hearing.

The full bench of the ECI comprising, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, heard the matter at the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM) here.

During the hearing, both sides submitted their respective views over the matter.

In response to a question on the poll panel's hearing over the TMC ownership dispute, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The hearing was held. Both the factions have kept their respective views over the matter before the full bench of the ECI."