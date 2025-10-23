Election Commission Asks CEOs To Finalise Preparations For SIR
Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalize their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in their respective States and Union Territories (UTs).
The poll panel issued the directives on the concluding day of the two-day conference of the CEOs at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) here.
The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
During the conference, the ECI assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT.
The poll panel also interacted one-to-one with the CEOs of poll-bound States/UTs of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal.
The conference was held as a follow-up to the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, 2025, during which all the States/UTs gave detailed presentations on the number of Electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the Electoral Roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR.
It may be mentioned that prior to the announcement of the Assembly polls, the SIR was carried out in Bihar.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.