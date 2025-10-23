ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Asks CEOs To Finalise Preparations For SIR

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, attends the two-day Conference of Chief Electoral Officers on nationwide SIR preparedness in New Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalize their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in their respective States and Union Territories (UTs).

The poll panel issued the directives on the concluding day of the two-day conference of the CEOs at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) here.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

During the conference, the ECI assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT.

The poll panel also interacted one-to-one with the CEOs of poll-bound States/UTs of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal.