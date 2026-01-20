ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Appoints 22 More Roll Observers In SIR States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 22 more Roll Observers in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in different states and Union Territories (UTs).

At present, the second phase of the SIR is being conducted by the poll panel in nine states and three UTs. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. These also include election-bound states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Out of the 22 Roll Observers, 11 have been deputed in West Bengal. With the deployment of the new Roll Observers, the total number of such officials rose to 20 in the state.

"ECI deputes 22 more Roll Observers across SIR states. Eleven of these newly deputed Observers are in the state of West Bengal, taking the total number of Roll Observers in the state to 20," the poll panel said on Tuesday.

Notably, the ECI in December last year appointed Special Roll Observers to monitor the ongoing SIR, aimed at purification of electoral rolls.