Election Commission Announces Special Summary Revision In 6 States, UTs
According to the Election Commission, the final rolls of six States and Union Territories will be published on January 21, 2027.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in six States and Union Territories (UTs) that include Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.
The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.
The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30. The final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027. The Commission has directed chief secretaries of the respective States and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.
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