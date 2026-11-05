ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Announces Special Summary Revision In 6 States, UTs

Representational Image ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in six States and Union Territories (UTs) that include Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.