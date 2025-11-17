Election Commission Orders Special Revision Of Voter List In Assam
A letter by the poll panel asked the Chief Electoral Officer Assam for Special Revision under the Representation of the People's Act 1950.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced Special Revision for Assam, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year.
The poll body has issued an order to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam for Special Revision in the state under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950.
In a letter addressed to the Assam CEO, ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan wrote, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam."
Pre-revision activities
According to the schedule of the Special Revision mentioned in the letter, the printing of all documents and circulars and training of election officials will start from November 18 and will continue till November 21. The house to house (H2H ) verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), rationalization/re-arrangement of Polling Stations, removal of discrepancies in the Electoral roll/Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) period is between November 22 to December 20.
Revision activities
The publication of the draft electoral roll is on December 27, as per the poll panel. The period for filing claims and objections (including disposal of claims and objections in respect of which notice period is over) will start from December 27 and will continue till January 22. The date for disposal of claims and objections will be completed by February 2. The final electoral roll will be published on February 10.
"ERO of each Assembly Constituency shall be responsible for ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while at the same time no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll. During the SR, CEO/DEO/ERO will ensure that every eligible person, as per Article 326 of the Constitution of India and Section 16 and 19 of the Representative of Peoples Act, 1950, is enrolled as Elector," read the letter issued by the poll panel to Assam CEO.
Any person is entitled to be an elector and on application to be registered in the electoral roll for that constituency if that person is a citizen of India, not less than 18 years of age as on January 1,2026, ordinary resident of the constituency, not disqualified under any law, and not of unsound mind, it stated.
Notably, the announcement of Special Revision in Assam, came within a month, after the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three union territories (UTs).
Among the 12 states and UTs where the SIR are being conducted include West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year.
Read More: