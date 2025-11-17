ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Orders Special Revision Of Voter List In Assam

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar(C), along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu(R) and Vivek Joshi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced Special Revision for Assam, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year. The poll body has issued an order to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam for Special Revision in the state under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950. In a letter addressed to the Assam CEO, ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan wrote, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam." Pre-revision activities According to the schedule of the Special Revision mentioned in the letter, the printing of all documents and circulars and training of election officials will start from November 18 and will continue till November 21. The house to house (H2H ) verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), rationalization/re-arrangement of Polling Stations, removal of discrepancies in the Electoral roll/Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) period is between November 22 to December 20. Revision activities