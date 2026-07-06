ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Announces Schedule For Bypolls To 3 RS Seats In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal. The bypolls are being necessitated following the resignation of the incumbent members, including Sushmitha Dev.

Besides Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Bairak had tendered their resignation as MPs in the Upper House and parted ways from former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress (TMC), amid internal collapse in the party, since the party's debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Dev's tenure was scheduled to come to an end on April 2, 2030, while Ray's on August 18, 2029, and Bairak's on August 18, 2029, as per the poll panel. According to the schedule of the bye-elections announced by the ECI, the notification for the polls will be issued on July 7, and the last date for filing nominations is July 14. The scrutiny of nominations will be carried out the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 17. The polling is scheduled to take place on July 24. It will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. The results will be declared on the same day. The date by which the election shall be completed is July 27, as per the poll panel.

The ECI said it has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper, only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer (RO), shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the aforesaid elections, it said.