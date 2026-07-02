ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Announces Schedule For Bypolls To Three Assembly Seats In Bihar, Gujarat And MP

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for bye-elections to three Assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The poll panel announced the schedule for the bypolls in one Assembly seat each in the states in the wake of resignation, disqualification and death of the members. In Bihar, the Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant following resignation of Nitin Nabin, who is the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Madhya Pradesh, following disqualifucation of Rajendra Bharti , the bypoll was necessitated in Datia seat, while in Gujarat, the seat fell vacant due to the death of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.

The poll panel said the notification would be issued on July 6 and the last date for filing of nominations is July 13. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 16.