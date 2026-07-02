Election Commission Announces Schedule For Bypolls To Three Assembly Seats In Bihar, Gujarat And MP
The polling is scheduled to take place on July 30 and the counting of votes will be held on August 3, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for bye-elections to three Assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
The poll panel announced the schedule for the bypolls in one Assembly seat each in the states in the wake of resignation, disqualification and death of the members. In Bihar, the Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant following resignation of Nitin Nabin, who is the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In Madhya Pradesh, following disqualifucation of Rajendra Bharti , the bypoll was necessitated in Datia seat, while in Gujarat, the seat fell vacant due to the death of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.
The poll panel said the notification would be issued on July 6 and the last date for filing of nominations is July 13. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 16.
As per the poll panel schedule, the polling is scheduled to take place on July 30 and the counting of votes will be held on August 3. The date before which the poll shall be completed is August 4.
The ECI stated it firmly believes that pure and updated electoral rolls are the foundation of free, fair and credible elections. Therefore, intensive and sustained focus is placed upon improving its quality, health and fidelity. After the amendment in Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act-1950 by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act-2021, there is a provision of four qualifying dates to enroll as a voter in a year.
Accordingly, the Commission said it conducted the Special Summary Revision/ Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Roll in the states. The poll panel further said it has decided to use EVMs and VVPATS in the bye-election in all the polling stations.
Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines, it added.
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