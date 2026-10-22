ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Announces Bypoll for Rajya Sabha Seat In Madhya Pradesh, Voting On November 12

Election Commission of India ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced bye-election to the Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh vacated by former Union Minister L Murugan. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 12.

The bypoll was necessitated after Murugan, a BJP leader, tendered his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers as well as Rajya Sabha. His term was scheduled to end on April 2, 2030. Murugan hails from Tamil Nadu, but represented Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House. He had stated that he wanted to dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the saffron party in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2029.

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 26 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 2. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 5. The voting is scheduled to start at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm. The election process will have to be completed by November 16.