Election Commission Allots ‘Whistle’ To Vijay’s TVK, ‘Battery Torch’ To Kamal Haasan’s MNM

Actor-politician Vijay’s TVK gets the ‘whistle’ symbol; meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest elections under the ‘battery torch’ symbol. ( PTI/ANI )

Chennai: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which is to be held this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the ‘whistle’ symbol to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been assigned the ‘battery torch’ symbol.

The move brings much-needed clarity as preparations for the high-stakes polls gather pace. TVK, a registered but unrecognised political party, had sought a common symbol for all its candidates across Tamil Nadu. The ECI’s approval is seen as a crucial organisational step for the party, which will contest its first Assembly election in 2026.

‘Whistle’ Was Vijay’s Priority Choice

TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the whistle was Vijay’s priority symbol. It was selected from a list of 10 options submitted to the ECI. “The overall expectation and desire of the people of Tamil Nadu is that our leader should become the Chief Minister. As a first step, this symbol has been given,” he told reporters.

He said party workers are already promoting the symbol statewide. “The whistle has reached Tamil Nadu, with cadres spreading the message enthusiastically,” Kumar added.