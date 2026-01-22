Election Commission Allots ‘Whistle’ To Vijay’s TVK, ‘Battery Torch’ To Kamal Haasan’s MNM
With symbols finalised, Vijay-led TVK gets the whistle for its debut Assembly contest, while Kamal Haasan’s MNM retains battery torch ahead of 2026 polls statewide.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Chennai: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which is to be held this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the ‘whistle’ symbol to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been assigned the ‘battery torch’ symbol.
The move brings much-needed clarity as preparations for the high-stakes polls gather pace. TVK, a registered but unrecognised political party, had sought a common symbol for all its candidates across Tamil Nadu. The ECI’s approval is seen as a crucial organisational step for the party, which will contest its first Assembly election in 2026.
‘Whistle’ Was Vijay’s Priority Choice
TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the whistle was Vijay’s priority symbol. It was selected from a list of 10 options submitted to the ECI. “The overall expectation and desire of the people of Tamil Nadu is that our leader should become the Chief Minister. As a first step, this symbol has been given,” he told reporters.
He said party workers are already promoting the symbol statewide. “The whistle has reached Tamil Nadu, with cadres spreading the message enthusiastically,” Kumar added.
Calling 2026 the party’s first major electoral test, he expressed confidence in a strong performance. He said, “Two years after our launch, this will be our debut Assembly election. We are confident of a massive win and Vijay becoming Chief Minister.”
The whistle symbol also fits Vijay’s film persona. A recent hit song, ‘Whistle Podu’ from the 2024 film GOAT, had political undertones. He also starred in Bigil, which means “whistle”. Party sources said that the whistle reflects TVK’s political themes of vigilance, accountability, and raising a strong voice against corruption and misgovernance.
Senior Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty reacted to the development on X, saying: “The TN 2026 election ‘whistle’ is blown! All parties are now Ready, Set, Go.”
MNM Retains Familiar Symbol
The EC assigned MNM the battery torch symbol, maintaining its 2021 emblem. The party had requested the same symbol for continuity and voter recall. Founded in 2018, MNM presents itself as a reformist, issue-based political platform. Though it failed to win any seats in the previous polls, party leaders believe retaining the symbol will strengthen recognition. It may also aid mobilisation.
