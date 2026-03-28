For Assembly Polls, ECI Allots Symbols: Kite to AIMIM, Banana to AJSU, Helicopter to LJP (RV)
Each of these parties will field candidates in the upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, and bypolls in several states.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the 'Kite' symbol to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Hyderabad-based party led by Asaduddin Owaisi, to contest elections in these two states and Union Territory (UT).
The ECI allotted AIMIM — whose kite symbol is reserved in Telangana, where it a recognized state party — the symbol, after the party urged for it to fight these elections. The poll panel has also written to the Chief Electoral Officers of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, asking to allot the symbol to AIMIM candidates.
In its recent letter, addressed to the CEO of this two states and a UT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ECI stated that the AIMIM, has formally requested for a concession under Paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.
Taking note of the AIMIM's request, the poll panel said it has decided to extend the concession under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, and accordingly, the candidates set up by this party in the forthcoming Assembly elections in these states and UT, shall be allotted the kite symbol.
The poll panel has also allotted the 'Banana' symbol to All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. The party is recognised in Jharkhand.
Similarly, the ECI has allotted the 'Helicopter' symbol to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, as well as bypolls for 8 seats in 6 states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Poll Symbols Allotted Earlier
Last month, the ECI had allotted the 'Ganna Kisan' symbol to the Republican Party of India (Athawale), which is led by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, to contest in the upcoming elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
It had then given the 'Hand Pump' symbol to Union MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to fight elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Earlier, in January, the poll panel had allotted the 'Whistle' symbol to the newly-floated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is led by actor and politician Vijay; and the 'Battery Torch' symbol to actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam are scheduled to be held in a single phase, while in West Bengal, it will be held over two phases.
The tenure of the Assam Assembly will conclude on May 20, and of the Kerala Assembly on May 23. The Tamil Nadu Assembly's term will end on May 10, and the West Bengal Assembly's on May 7.
According to the ECI, a total of 890 candidates are in the fray for 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala, 722 candidates in 126 seats in Assam, and 294 candidates in 30 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry.