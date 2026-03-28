ETV Bharat / bharat

For Assembly Polls, ECI Allots Symbols: Kite to AIMIM, Banana to AJSU, Helicopter to LJP (RV)

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the 'Kite' symbol to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Hyderabad-based party led by Asaduddin Owaisi, to contest elections in these two states and Union Territory (UT).

The ECI allotted AIMIM — whose kite symbol is reserved in Telangana, where it a recognized state party — the symbol, after the party urged for it to fight these elections. The poll panel has also written to the Chief Electoral Officers of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, asking to allot the symbol to AIMIM candidates.

In its recent letter, addressed to the CEO of this two states and a UT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ECI stated that the AIMIM, has formally requested for a concession under Paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Taking note of the AIMIM's request, the poll panel said it has decided to extend the concession under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, and accordingly, the candidates set up by this party in the forthcoming Assembly elections in these states and UT, shall be allotted the kite symbol.

The poll panel has also allotted the 'Banana' symbol to All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. The party is recognised in Jharkhand.

Similarly, the ECI has allotted the 'Helicopter' symbol to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, as well as bypolls for 8 seats in 6 states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Poll Symbols Allotted Earlier