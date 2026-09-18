Election Commission Allots 'Football Player' Symbol To Mamata Faction; Ritabrata Group Gets 'Envelope' Symbol
The poll panel allotted the names in the matter relating to the dispute over ownership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between Mamata and Ritabrata.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in West Bengal and the by-election to the Nagaon parliamentary seat in Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the group led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee the name 'Mamata All Trinamool Congress' and 'football player' symbol, while the other group led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and 'envelope' symbol to contest the bypolls.
The poll panel allotted the names after both the groups had submitted their choice of names and symbols before it, as asked by it in its interim order issued on Thursday night in the matter relating to the dispute over ownership of Trinamool Congress (TMC) between Mamata and Ritabrata.
The ECI has passed an interim order in the matter after its full bench, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, held a second hearing in this regard at its headquarters on Thursday. Last week, it initiated the hearing, almost two months after both groups approached it over the matter. The rift within the TMC surfaced after the party's defeat at the hands of the BJP in Assembly polls.
The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned as an MLA from the said constituency, as he had won from two seats, while in Rejinagar seat due to the resignation of Humayun Kabir. The Nagaon parliamentary bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi after he joined the BJP.
Ritabrata and Mamata groups have fielded their candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-polls. Mamata-led group also announced its nominee for Nagaon bypolls. The voting is scheduled to take place on October 6.
In its latest order issued on Friday afternoon, the ECI, while referring to both the groups, wrote, "Both the groups have furnished their choice of names and symbols."
The Commission stated that both the groups are to be treated as recognised political parties in the States of West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.
The ECI said the candidates fielded by both the groups will be allotted symbols and names for the upcoming bypolls.
The poll panel has directed the Returning Officers of the Rejinagar and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, and Nagaon Parliamentary constituency to
strictly comply with its order during the scrutiny of nominations and allotment of symbols.
The ECI also clarified that it has not expressed any opinion nor passed any order with respect to the validity of nomination papers. "The Returning Officers shall conduct the scrutiny of the Nomination Papers in accordance with the mandate of Section 36 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," it added.
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