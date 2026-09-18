ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Allots 'Football Player' Symbol To Mamata Faction; Ritabrata Group Gets 'Envelope' Symbol

File - Mamata Banerjee tries her leg at football during the opening ceremony of the 134th edition of Durand Cup 2025, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on July 23, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in West Bengal and the by-election to the Nagaon parliamentary seat in Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the group led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee the name 'Mamata All Trinamool Congress' and 'football player' symbol, while the other group led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and 'envelope' symbol to contest the bypolls.

The poll panel allotted the names after both the groups had submitted their choice of names and symbols before it, as asked by it in its interim order issued on Thursday night in the matter relating to the dispute over ownership of Trinamool Congress (TMC) between Mamata and Ritabrata.

The ECI has passed an interim order in the matter after its full bench, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, held a second hearing in this regard at its headquarters on Thursday. Last week, it initiated the hearing, almost two months after both groups approached it over the matter. The rift within the TMC surfaced after the party's defeat at the hands of the BJP in Assembly polls.

People pass by a TMC symbol graffiti drawn on a wall at Kalighat area, a day after Election Commission issued an interim order to bar rival TMC factions from using the party's name and its twin-flowers-on-grass symbol in the West Bengal bypolls, drawing sharply divergent reactions, with the Mamata Banerjee camp rejecting the order as contrary to law and the rebel Ritabrata Banerjee-led bloc welcoming it, in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (PTI)

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned as an MLA from the said constituency, as he had won from two seats, while in Rejinagar seat due to the resignation of Humayun Kabir. The Nagaon parliamentary bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi after he joined the BJP.