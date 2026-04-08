ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Said 'Get Lost', Alleges TMC After Election Commission Accuses Derek O'Brien Of Misbehaving With Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: High drama unfolded on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien of shouting at and not letting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar speak, during their meeting at the poll panel headquarters here today.

The TMC, however, refuted the allegations and alleged that it was CEC Kumar who misbehaved with the party delegation, which had come to meet him at the ECI headquarters.

A four-member delegation of the TMC including O’Brien and Saket Gokhale arrived at the ECI after seeking time from the poll panel to raise the adjudication issue and other matters concerning West Bengal, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Referring to the CEC's meeting with the TMC delegation, sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat, "TMC MP Derek O'Brien shouted at the Chief Election Commissioner and asked him not to speak."

They claimed that the CEC requested O'Brein to maintain decorum of the Commission room. "Shouting and indecent behaviour is not appropriate," sources said quoting Kumar as saying.

The poll panel served an "ultimatum" to the TMC that this time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any raid, booth jamming and source jamming.

The CEC had earlier directed officials to ensure that the elections are conducted violence-free and inducement-free so that every single voter casts his/her vote without fear or favour.