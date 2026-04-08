CEC Said 'Get Lost', Alleges TMC After Election Commission Accuses Derek O'Brien Of Misbehaving With Gyanesh Kumar
TMC delegation met CEC Gyanesh Kumar to discuss deletion of names of nearly 91 lakh voters from electoral rolls in West Bengal, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST|
Updated : April 8, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: High drama unfolded on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien of shouting at and not letting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar speak, during their meeting at the poll panel headquarters here today.
The TMC, however, refuted the allegations and alleged that it was CEC Kumar who misbehaved with the party delegation, which had come to meet him at the ECI headquarters.
A four-member delegation of the TMC including O’Brien and Saket Gokhale arrived at the ECI after seeking time from the poll panel to raise the adjudication issue and other matters concerning West Bengal, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
Referring to the CEC's meeting with the TMC delegation, sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat, "TMC MP Derek O'Brien shouted at the Chief Election Commissioner and asked him not to speak."
They claimed that the CEC requested O'Brein to maintain decorum of the Commission room. "Shouting and indecent behaviour is not appropriate," sources said quoting Kumar as saying.
The poll panel served an "ultimatum" to the TMC that this time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free and without any raid, booth jamming and source jamming.
The CEC had earlier directed officials to ensure that the elections are conducted violence-free and inducement-free so that every single voter casts his/her vote without fear or favour.
Meanwhile, countering ECI's allegation against O'Brien, TMC leader Saket Gokhale said, "This is a lie. I was personally present at the meeting. Nothing like this was said. All that CEC Gyanesh Kumar said to us was get lost."
This is a LIE. I was personally present at the meeting. NOTHING like this was said.— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) April 8, 2026
All that CEC Gyanesh Kumar said to us was “GET LOST”.
We challenge the ECI to release a transcript of the meeting.
Else we will do it. https://t.co/LdFSLv2aQn
He also challenged the poll panel to release the transcript of the meeting. "We challenge the ECI to release a transcript of the meeting. Else we will do it," he wrote on X.
Derek O'Brien also levelled allegations that the CEC asked them to "get lost". Sharing what transpired in the meeting, the MP alleged, "I want to tell you what the CEC told us within seven minutes of the meeting: 'Get Lost'. This is what the Chief Election Commissioner told the Trinamool Congress delagation. After this, we left the meeting and came out."
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose claimed that ECI under the current Chief Election Commissioner 'Vanish Kumar' (as referred to by Ghose) has become a "political player" and an "impact player" of Narendra Modi's regime. "If there was ANY DOUBT about whether the ECI under Vanish Kumar has become a political player, today’s 7 minute meeting with our four member AITC delegation settles it," she said in a post on X.
If there was ANY DOUBT about whether the @ECISVEEP under Vanish Kumar has become a political player, today’s 7 minute meeting with our four member @AITCofficial delegation settles it. When a CEC barks at MPs and shouts “GET LOST” without answering any questions and queries it is… https://t.co/zZyAlp9EK5— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 8, 2026
"When a CEC barks at MPs and shouts 'GET LOST' without answering any questions and queries it is CLEAR that the so called 'neutral umpire' is now Narendra Modi regime’s IMPACT PLAYER. Shame shame SHAME," Ghose added.
Election to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting is scheduled to take place on May 4. In 2021, Assembly elections in West Bengal was conducted in eight phases while in 2016 polls were held in seven phases.