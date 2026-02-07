ETV Bharat / bharat

Elderly Prayagraj Man Defrauded Of Rs 1.5 Cr By Facebook 'Friends' On Pretext Of Selling Coin Collection Abroad

Prayagraj: A 65-year-old man from the Civil Lines police station area of Prayagraj was defrauded of around Rs 1.5 crore by scamsters posing as foreign buyers of his collection of old coins. The cybercrime began on Facebook and evolved into a web of contact, trust, relationships, and emotional manipulation.

The situation became so dire that the victim even contemplated suicide. The quick thinking of his family prevented a larger tragedy, but by the time the elderly man realised what was happening, he had already suffered a significant financial loss.

The case reached the Cyber Crime police station, and an FIR was registered. Inspector-in-charge Om Narayan Gautam stated that the entire incident is being investigated and transaction details are being examined.

Origins Of The Scam

In September 2025, the victim, a numismatist, learned about a coin collectors group on Facebook, where he befriended a handle named R A Singh. After he shared his contact number in the group, several people called and introduced themselves as foreign buyers and collectors. They told him that his rare copper and silver coins could be sold for up to Rs 60 crore in the US and other countries.

When the victim sent pictures of his coins via WhatsApp, one of the scamsters, identifying himself as Mohammed bin Nayef, assured him that he had access to the international numismatic market. He was told that for the foreign transactions, he would need to open an account in an Indian bank. A joint account was opened at Bank of Baroda on September 22, 2025. He was then told that the coins had been sold for Rs 25 crore and the money was being processed.

Fake Certificates, Receipts, Emotional Manipulation