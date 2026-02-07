Elderly Prayagraj Man Defrauded Of Rs 1.5 Cr By Facebook 'Friends' On Pretext Of Selling Coin Collection Abroad
The scamsters promised to sell his rare copper and silver coins abroad for Rs 60 crore, before asking him to make deposits as processing fees.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Prayagraj: A 65-year-old man from the Civil Lines police station area of Prayagraj was defrauded of around Rs 1.5 crore by scamsters posing as foreign buyers of his collection of old coins. The cybercrime began on Facebook and evolved into a web of contact, trust, relationships, and emotional manipulation.
The situation became so dire that the victim even contemplated suicide. The quick thinking of his family prevented a larger tragedy, but by the time the elderly man realised what was happening, he had already suffered a significant financial loss.
The case reached the Cyber Crime police station, and an FIR was registered. Inspector-in-charge Om Narayan Gautam stated that the entire incident is being investigated and transaction details are being examined.
Origins Of The Scam
In September 2025, the victim, a numismatist, learned about a coin collectors group on Facebook, where he befriended a handle named R A Singh. After he shared his contact number in the group, several people called and introduced themselves as foreign buyers and collectors. They told him that his rare copper and silver coins could be sold for up to Rs 60 crore in the US and other countries.
When the victim sent pictures of his coins via WhatsApp, one of the scamsters, identifying himself as Mohammed bin Nayef, assured him that he had access to the international numismatic market. He was told that for the foreign transactions, he would need to open an account in an Indian bank. A joint account was opened at Bank of Baroda on September 22, 2025. He was then told that the coins had been sold for Rs 25 crore and the money was being processed.
Fake Certificates, Receipts, Emotional Manipulation
After the money was transferred, the victim was introduced to people named Sophie, Mr Bois, and Mr Rick. They identified themselves as American lawyers and consultants. Soon, Sophie referred to herself as "like his daughter", and Bois spoke to him as if he were his younger brother. This relationship of trust became the biggest weapon of the scamsters.
A fake certificate from the "US Coins Union", and a forged receipt from Bank of America, were sent to the victim. Under the pretext of registration, processing, licensing and export charges, they lured the victim to deposit a total of Rs 1.14 crore in multiple instalments, after which, the scamsters deleted all WhatsApp chats related to the cash transactions and went silent.
'Crypto Scam' Following Initial Fraud
After the victim lost contact, a young man claiming to be from Indore called and said that the defrauded amount had been converted into cryptocurrency and was in a digital wallet. He then demanded around Rs 70 lakh more on the pretext of recovering the money. According to the victim, he was swindled of around Rs 1.35-1.50 crore in total, via over 100 transactions.
Inspector Gautam of the Cyber Crime PS said that after losing nearly Rs 1.5 crore, the elderly man went into deep depression. He even contemplated suicide. His family intervened in time and brought him to the police. The family says that the mental trauma is far greater than the financial loss.
Things To Keep In Mind To Avoid Scams
- Use only certified and registered platforms for online buying and selling.
- Do not immediately trust claims of huge profits seen on social media.
- Consult your family or a trusted person before any transaction.
- Avoid cash transactions and do not delete chats or evidence at anyone's behest.
- If you suspect a scam, immediately file a complaint on helpline 1930 or cybercrime.in.
