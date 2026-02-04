ETV Bharat / bharat

Elderly Muslim Man Assaulted Over Livestock Dispute In Rajasthan; Accused Arrested

Barmer: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old Muslim elderly man was brutally assaulted by a youth in Rajasthan’s Barmer district over an alleged dispute over livestock, police said.

The incident took place on January 31 (Saturday) in Heerpur village, and a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Wednesday, prompting action by the Gadraroad police station.

The victim, identified as Sheru Khan, a resident of Lale Ka Tala in Gadraroad, had gone to the house of the accused, Bhanwarpuri (30), with goats on January 31, triggering a dispute over the smaller number of goats, following which the accused allegedly attacked him, police said, citing a complaint.

A 36-second video, which has surfaced on social media, shows the accused hitting Khan repeatedly with a sleeper while he is on the ground begging and asking the reason for what had happened. At one point, the elderly man is seen drinking water when he is kicked. As he tries to stand up and leave, the attacker kicks him again from behind.