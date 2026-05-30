Elderly Man Dies In Elephant Attack In Kerala, Villagers Protest
Mohanan (65) was attacked by a wild elephant when he and his brother, Ratheesh, tried to chase it away from a nearby farm.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Thrissur: An elderly man was killed by a wild elephant in Vaysery village in Athirappilly in Kerala on Friday night.
Pullerkatt Mohanan (65) was attacked by a wild elephant when he and his brother, Ratheesh, tried to chase it away from a nearby farm. The incident occurred at 2.45 am.
According to villagers, a wild elephant entered Mohanan's farm the previous day and damaged the standing crop. On Friday night, when an elephant came near his house again, Mohanan decided to chase it away to avoid further crop damage.
While they tried to chase away the elephant, the latter attacked Mohanan, causing serious injuries. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Chalakudy, but doctors could not save him.
The wild elephant menace has been rampant in the Vaysery region for the past few days, and authorities have not taken any measures to avoid the man-animal conflict.
Protesting the negligence, the villagers have planned a massive protest in Athirappilly on Saturday and announced they will block the Chalakudy-Anamalai interstate highway.
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