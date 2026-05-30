ETV Bharat / bharat

Elderly Man Dies In Elephant Attack In Kerala, Villagers Protest

Thrissur: An elderly man was killed by a wild elephant in Vaysery village in Athirappilly in Kerala on Friday night.

Pullerkatt Mohanan (65) was attacked by a wild elephant when he and his brother, Ratheesh, tried to chase it away from a nearby farm. The incident occurred at 2.45 am.

According to villagers, a wild elephant entered Mohanan's farm the previous day and damaged the standing crop. On Friday night, when an elephant came near his house again, Mohanan decided to chase it away to avoid further crop damage.