ETV Bharat / bharat

India Key To Balance Of Power In Asia, 'Indispensable' For Indo-Pacific Peace: Trump Administration

United States Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, speaks at a Special Session, in New Delhi on Mar 24, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's role is indispensable for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific as well as to ensure a "favourable" balance of power in Asia, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday, laying out a broader vision for deeper defence ties between the two sides in the face of "tectonic" shift in geopolitics.

Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of War for Policy, in an address at the Ananta Centre listed four-point agenda to bolster the India-US strategic engagement, asserting that "no single power" should dominate the Indo-Pacific, in remarks seen as an oblique reference to China.

The Indo-Pacific has become the central theatre of international politics, economics and security, and Indian as well as American interests and long-term prosperity will be decisively shaped by developments in this region, he argued.

Colby said the US is committed to working with India on convergent interests despite having differences or even disputes on certain issues, even as he highlighted the "alignment" between New Delhi's "Bharat First" approach and the Trump administration's policy of "America First" as well as "flexible realism".

"Your country sits astride the Indian Ocean, which is the connective tissue of the Indo-Pacific. India possesses a long tradition of strategic autonomy and a growing capacity to shape events well beyond its borders," he said.

"It is the largest republic in the world; its success thus carries profound symbolic and political weight. And it has formidable, self-reliant, and capable military forces, willing and able to shoulder significant security responsibilities."

"For all these reasons, the United States sees India not merely as a key partner, but as an essential one in ensuring a long-term favourable balance of power in Asia," he said, adding, "India's role is indispensable" for a stable Indo-Pacific.

The senior Pentagon official said the US believes that India will play a "central role in ensuring a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. In this context, a strong, confident India is not only good for the Indian people. It is good for Americans as well."

The US under secretary's two-day visit to New Delhi assumes significance as it comes amid the escalating crisis in West Asia as well as mounting concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific. He will co-chair a meeting of the Defence Policy Group along with India's Defence Secretary RK Singh.

"First, the United States and India do not need to agree on everything to cooperate effectively. What matters is that our interests and objectives increasingly converge on the most fundamental issues," he said.

"Differences and even disputes are fully compatible with deepening alignment and cooperation on strategic matters. The roots of our partnership are deeper than optics and more durable than superficial comity; they are, rather, thickly embedded in lasting strategic mutual self-interest," he said.

"Both of our countries benefit from an Indo-Pacific in which no power can dominate the region. Both benefit from open trade and national autonomy. "These are the concrete, shared interests that form the foundation of our enduring strategic partnership," he argued.