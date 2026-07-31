El Nino To Intensify Into Strong Event, Bring Heat And Rainfall Shifts: World Meteorological Organization
Under a positive IOD, waters in the western Indian Ocean tend to be warmer than average, while waters in the eastern Indian Ocean become cooler.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
New Delhi: A strengthening El Nino that could shatter all-time records is adding fuel to a planet already on fire and pushing the world into "uncharted territory," the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday.
"Two months ago, I warned that El Nino was arriving on our doorstep," Guterres told the United Nations. "Now it is inside the house -- and turning up the heat."
El Nino is steadily intensifying and is expected to develop into a strong event during August-October 2026, increasing the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across large parts of the world and triggering significant shifts in rainfall patterns, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.
The developing El Nino, combined with exceptionally warm global oceans and a likely positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), is expected to influence weather conditions across several regions in the months ahead. The WMO warned that the combination of these climate drivers could amplify the risks of drought, flooding and wildfires, particularly around the Indian Ocean basin.
According to the WMO's Global Seasonal Climate Update, multi-model forecasts indicate that seasonal-average sea-surface temperature anomalies in key El Nino monitoring regions could exceed 2.9 degrees Celsius during August-October.
The positive IOD forecast alongside El Nino is particularly significant for the Indian region. Under a positive IOD, waters in the western Indian Ocean tend to be warmer than average, while waters in the eastern Indian Ocean become cooler. Together with El Niño, the two phenomena can alter rainfall patterns across the Indian Ocean region.
India among regions facing higher temperatures
The WMO's seasonal outlook points to an overwhelming likelihood of above-average temperatures across most land areas.
Strong signals for above-normal temperatures extend across Africa, southern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian subcontinent, eastern Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, southern Africa, much of South America and New Zealand.
The rainfall outlook also shows a pattern typical of a strong El Nino event.
Drier-than-normal conditions are more likely over the Indian subcontinent, southern and eastern Australia, southern Central America and parts of the Caribbean, northwestern South America and northern Europe.
At the same time, wetter-than-normal conditions are forecast over the Greater Horn of Africa, parts of Central Asia, southern Europe, western North America south of 45 degrees north and southeastern South America.
The WMO stressed that these are probability-based seasonal forecasts and do not mean that the predicted conditions are certain to occur.
WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said the developing El Nino also provides governments and communities with an opportunity to prepare before its impacts materialise.
She stressed that forecasts alone cannot prevent climate hazards and that governments and communities must act on the information available to them.
El Nino does not affect all regions equally
El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, one of the strongest natural drivers of year-to-year climate variability.
El Nino is characterised by above-average sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Such events typically occur every two to seven years and generally last between nine and 12 months.
They often begin developing between March and June, reach peak intensity between November and February, and have their strongest influence on global temperatures during the year following their onset.
However, the WMO cautioned that the effects of individual El Nino events vary depending on their strength, duration, time of development and interaction with other climate patterns such as the Indian Ocean Dipole.
Not every region is affected in the same way, and extreme weather can occur even when ENSO is neutral.
The WMO classifies El Nino events as weak, moderate, strong or very strong. The term "super El Niño" is not part of its official classification system and is therefore not used in its operational products.
WMO steps up preparedness measures
With the event expected to strengthen, the WMO said it is increasing coordination, climate information services and early-warning support to help governments, humanitarian agencies and climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture and health prepare for potential impacts.
The organisation is providing regular briefings to the UN system and humanitarian partners to support preparedness and risk management.
It is also developing webinars and technical exchanges aimed at strengthening regional coordination, communication and preparedness as the El Nino event develops.
Also Read