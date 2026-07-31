ETV Bharat / bharat

El Nino To Intensify Into Strong Event, Bring Heat And Rainfall Shifts: World Meteorological Organization

An aerial view taken on July 30, 2026 shows Somang village in Lebak in Indonesia's western Banten province, which was deliberately flooded to make way for the construction and filling of the Karian Dam that opened in 2023 and has now re-emerged due to the El Nino-driven drought. ( AFP )

New Delhi: A strengthening El Nino that could shatter all-time records is adding fuel to a planet already on fire and pushing the world into "uncharted territory," the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday.

"Two months ago, I warned that El Nino was arriving on our doorstep," Guterres told the United Nations. "Now it is inside the house -- and turning up the heat."

El Nino is steadily intensifying and is expected to develop into a strong event during August-October 2026, increasing the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across large parts of the world and triggering significant shifts in rainfall patterns, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

The developing El Nino, combined with exceptionally warm global oceans and a likely positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), is expected to influence weather conditions across several regions in the months ahead. The WMO warned that the combination of these climate drivers could amplify the risks of drought, flooding and wildfires, particularly around the Indian Ocean basin.

According to the WMO's Global Seasonal Climate Update, multi-model forecasts indicate that seasonal-average sea-surface temperature anomalies in key El Nino monitoring regions could exceed 2.9 degrees Celsius during August-October.

The positive IOD forecast alongside El Nino is particularly significant for the Indian region. Under a positive IOD, waters in the western Indian Ocean tend to be warmer than average, while waters in the eastern Indian Ocean become cooler. Together with El Niño, the two phenomena can alter rainfall patterns across the Indian Ocean region.

India among regions facing higher temperatures

The WMO's seasonal outlook points to an overwhelming likelihood of above-average temperatures across most land areas.

Strong signals for above-normal temperatures extend across Africa, southern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian subcontinent, eastern Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, southern Africa, much of South America and New Zealand.

The rainfall outlook also shows a pattern typical of a strong El Nino event.

Drier-than-normal conditions are more likely over the Indian subcontinent, southern and eastern Australia, southern Central America and parts of the Caribbean, northwestern South America and northern Europe.

At the same time, wetter-than-normal conditions are forecast over the Greater Horn of Africa, parts of Central Asia, southern Europe, western North America south of 45 degrees north and southeastern South America.

The WMO stressed that these are probability-based seasonal forecasts and do not mean that the predicted conditions are certain to occur.