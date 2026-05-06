ETV Bharat / bharat

El Niño Threat Looms Over Monsoon, Early IOD May Cushion Impact

The Indian Ocean Dipole refers to temperature differences between the western and eastern parts of the Indian Ocean ( File )

Hyderabad: With global weather agencies signalling the possibility of a strong El Niño this year, concerns are mounting over its potential impact on India's southwest monsoon, particularly during the crucial months of June to August.

Francis P A, scientist and head of Ocean Modelling and Data Assimilation at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Wednesday, said the delayed onset of El Niño--expected only by May--could disrupt rainfall patterns. "If strong El Niño conditions persist during the core monsoon months, it could weaken rainfall activity," he said.

However, there may be a mitigating factor. According to the scientist, an early formation of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could help offset the adverse effects and support monsoon performance.

How El Niño Influences Climate

The tropical oceans, including the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic, remain relatively warm due to their proximity to the equator. A key regulating process known as Upwelling brings cooler water from deeper layers to the surface, helping maintain temperature balance.

Under normal conditions, strong upwelling keeps the eastern Pacific cooler while the western Pacific remains warmer. During El Niño, this balance reverses: warm water shifts eastward, upwelling weakens, and the eastern Pacific heats up, triggering widespread climatic disruptions. Such events typically occur every six to seven years.