El Niño Threat Looms Over Monsoon, Early IOD May Cushion Impact
An early formation of the Indian Ocean Dipole could help offset the adverse effects and support monsoon performance, according to scientist Francis P A.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: With global weather agencies signalling the possibility of a strong El Niño this year, concerns are mounting over its potential impact on India's southwest monsoon, particularly during the crucial months of June to August.
Francis P A, scientist and head of Ocean Modelling and Data Assimilation at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Wednesday, said the delayed onset of El Niño--expected only by May--could disrupt rainfall patterns. "If strong El Niño conditions persist during the core monsoon months, it could weaken rainfall activity," he said.
However, there may be a mitigating factor. According to the scientist, an early formation of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could help offset the adverse effects and support monsoon performance.
How El Niño Influences Climate
The tropical oceans, including the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic, remain relatively warm due to their proximity to the equator. A key regulating process known as Upwelling brings cooler water from deeper layers to the surface, helping maintain temperature balance.
Under normal conditions, strong upwelling keeps the eastern Pacific cooler while the western Pacific remains warmer. During El Niño, this balance reverses: warm water shifts eastward, upwelling weakens, and the eastern Pacific heats up, triggering widespread climatic disruptions. Such events typically occur every six to seven years.
In contrast, intensified upwelling leads to La Niña conditions, which are generally associated with stronger monsoon rainfall in India.
IOD: A Potential Balancing Factor
The Indian Ocean Dipole refers to temperature differences between the western and eastern parts of the Indian Ocean. Studies suggest that even during strong El Niño years, monsoon rainfall does not always fail due to the moderating influence of IOD.
''When El Niño develops early, there is sufficient time for the IOD to strengthen before the monsoon, helping counterbalance its effects,'' Francis explained.
However, this year’s delayed El Niño reduces the likelihood of a strong IOD - the Indian Ocean counterpart of the El Niño in the equatorial Pacific Ocean - forming in time, potentially limiting its ability to support rainfall.
With agriculture and water resources in India heavily dependent on monsoon rains, meteorologists are closely tracking oceanic and atmospheric developments in the coming weeks.
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