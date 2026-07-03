ETV Bharat / bharat

El Niño Raises Drought And Disaster Risks In Tamil Nadu: Prof A Ramachandran Of Anna University

Chennai: A study by the Center for Climate Change and Disaster Management at Tamil Nadu’s Anna University has revealed that there is a risk of drought and disaster impacts this year due to the El Niño effect.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat's S Rawichandra, founder and professor emeritus of the centre, A. Ramachandran, detailed the natural hazards of El Niño, saying that the condition leads to a sudden rise in temperature in the oceans and on land, leading to disasters.

Excerpts

About the El Niño condition

El Niño is a natural phenomenon that reverses global weather patterns due to changes in temperature and air pressure in the Pacific Ocean. It usually occurs every 3 to 7 years. Normally, sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are around 23 degrees Celsius, with warm water in the western Pacific near Australia and Indonesia and colder water off the coast of Peru in South America.

During El Niño, the surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific become warmer than usual, sometimes rising to 25 degrees Celsius. This warming causes winds along the equator to reverse direction, blowing from west to east instead of east to west. This shift leads to heat waves in Asian countries like India and heavy rainfall in the western United States and South America.

Professor A Ramachandran (ETV Bharat)

The increased ocean temperatures also trigger weather disruptions worldwide, including prolonged heat waves like the one recently affecting North India, causing drought, agricultural damage, and potential food shortages.

Impact of rising temperatures in oceans

The increasing carbon dioxide on Earth’s surface prevents heat from escaping from the Earth's surface to space as freely as it used to. Much of the excess heat in the atmosphere is being pumped back into the ocean. As a result, the warming of the ocean surface has increased significantly in the past few decades.

Due to drought in Tamil Nadu, the area of ​​evergreen forests in the Western and Eastern Ghats is decreasing by up to 23 per cent, and the area of ​​deciduous forests is decreasing and growing into scrub forests. This is causing increased drought and changing soil fertility.

Trade wind and impact on Kuruvai agriculture

The wind from the Pacific Ocean usually moves westward. The British used the direction of the wind to sail across the sea to trade. Therefore, the British named the wind the trade wind.

But the warm air from El Niño will pull the clouds and move eastward. The eastward wind will bring more heavy rain to areas like Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. It will bring dry air to the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal. As a result, the southwest monsoon, which is expected to arrive in the Indian Ocean region in June and July, will change, causing drought without rain.