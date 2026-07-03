El Niño Raises Drought And Disaster Risks In Tamil Nadu: Prof A Ramachandran Of Anna University
El Niño's warming oceans threaten Tamil Nadu with drought, disrupted monsoons, and severe storms, urging urgent disaster management and forest conservation efforts.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Chennai: A study by the Center for Climate Change and Disaster Management at Tamil Nadu’s Anna University has revealed that there is a risk of drought and disaster impacts this year due to the El Niño effect.
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat's S Rawichandra, founder and professor emeritus of the centre, A. Ramachandran, detailed the natural hazards of El Niño, saying that the condition leads to a sudden rise in temperature in the oceans and on land, leading to disasters.
Excerpts
About the El Niño condition
El Niño is a natural phenomenon that reverses global weather patterns due to changes in temperature and air pressure in the Pacific Ocean. It usually occurs every 3 to 7 years. Normally, sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are around 23 degrees Celsius, with warm water in the western Pacific near Australia and Indonesia and colder water off the coast of Peru in South America.
During El Niño, the surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific become warmer than usual, sometimes rising to 25 degrees Celsius. This warming causes winds along the equator to reverse direction, blowing from west to east instead of east to west. This shift leads to heat waves in Asian countries like India and heavy rainfall in the western United States and South America.
The increased ocean temperatures also trigger weather disruptions worldwide, including prolonged heat waves like the one recently affecting North India, causing drought, agricultural damage, and potential food shortages.
Impact of rising temperatures in oceans
The increasing carbon dioxide on Earth’s surface prevents heat from escaping from the Earth's surface to space as freely as it used to. Much of the excess heat in the atmosphere is being pumped back into the ocean. As a result, the warming of the ocean surface has increased significantly in the past few decades.
Due to drought in Tamil Nadu, the area of evergreen forests in the Western and Eastern Ghats is decreasing by up to 23 per cent, and the area of deciduous forests is decreasing and growing into scrub forests. This is causing increased drought and changing soil fertility.
Trade wind and impact on Kuruvai agriculture
The wind from the Pacific Ocean usually moves westward. The British used the direction of the wind to sail across the sea to trade. Therefore, the British named the wind the trade wind.
But the warm air from El Niño will pull the clouds and move eastward. The eastward wind will bring more heavy rain to areas like Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. It will bring dry air to the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal. As a result, the southwest monsoon, which is expected to arrive in the Indian Ocean region in June and July, will change, causing drought without rain.
The southwest monsoon has brought drought this year. This has led to the disappearance of Kuruvai cultivation in the delta and river basins. If nature fails, no matter how much management plan is put in place, nothing can be done.
‘Possibility of storms and heavy rains’
Usually, in the months of September, October and November, there are a large number of low-pressure areas in the Indian Ocean, and it rains. But due to the drought caused by the El Nino effect, the existing winds accelerate.
Due to this, the northeast monsoon winds form a deep low-pressure area and give heavy rain. Up to 100 mm of rain can fall at a certain time in one place. Also, the wind speed increases to more than 110 km/h and turns into a storm. If it reaches a speed of 160 km/h, it turns into a very severe storm.
Such a severe storm occurred in the years 1979, 1984 and 2024. Such an El Nino effect has occurred 21 times worldwide. Out of these, 3 events have resulted in severe storms and caused great damage. Such great damage is likely to occur this year too.
Moreover, this year, the northeast monsoon is not falling normally but is intensifying, causing sudden rains and sudden cloudbursts, and there is a possibility of 50 cm of heavy rain in a single day. Such intense rains are likely to cause landslides in the mountains. This will affect the normal life and daily life of the people.
Therefore, the government and the people should carefully follow disaster management. The orange and red warnings issued by the Meteorological Department this year should not be taken lightly.
Declining deciduous forests in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu has a forest area of 22,000 square kilometres. Of this, 23 per cent of the deciduous forests have been reduced and turned into thickets in the last 40 years. Due to the reduction in forest area due to global warming, wildlife does not get enough food and water. The government should solve this problem. Dangerous thickets
Although deciduous forests shed their leaves during the summer, they become greener during the rainy season. The area of deciduous forests is likely to decrease by 50 per cent in the next 30 years. There is a great risk of reducing the green forests in mountainous areas by 50 per cent. Therefore, a disaster management plan should be implemented for this. When thorn forests increase, the water reserves of the earth will decrease. Carbon dioxide will increase on earth. The need for community forests
Even though there are social protection forests, management can only be done with the existing forest. The central government has taken steps to reduce the carbon dioxide pollution and acidity on Earth. Green resources are scarce in urban areas. Therefore, trees should be planted on the roads in urban areas. At least one tree should be planted for every two houses. The heat is high in urban areas. To prevent this, green forests should be created in large numbers in the future.
El Niño's impact on forests, wildlife
Animals like elephants and bears live in the Western Ghats. We must provide them with the necessary facilities. It will take at least 100 years to correct the heat generated in the atmosphere. Therefore, scientific management should be carried out in the future. To reduce the impact of El Niño and reduce carbon emissions, steps should be taken to increase greenery and grow trees. In doing so, greenery will save water resources.
“The forests in India are mountainous and are 4 to 5 thousand feet above sea level. When there is sudden rain in these mountainous areas, soil erosion occurs and causes great damage. Therefore, deciduous forests that provide greenery should be cultivated in large quantities,” he said.
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