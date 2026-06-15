ETV Bharat / bharat

El Nino May Hit India's Monsoon, Rice And Maize Output: FAO

New Delhi: With the new El Nino phase officially begun, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that it may weaken India's summer monsoon, putting rain-fed crops, including rice and maize, under stress during the critical kharif season. The UN body said the weather phenomenon raises risks for agriculture-dependent livelihoods and food security in regions already in crisis.

"In Asia, the risk extends beyond fields to global markets. El Nino can weaken the summer monsoon across much of India, putting rainfed crops such as rice and maize under stress during the critical growing season," FAO said on its website.

Agricultural drought risk runs across South and Southeast Asia - from Pakistan and India through Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and further east to the Philippines, Indonesia and Timor-Leste, it added.

The warning comes as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecasts a stronger-than-usual monsoon cycle. FAO's analysis draws on 41 years of historical satellite imagery to trace where strong El Nino events have caused the most severe agricultural drought.

The impact on India is a particular concern. During the 2015-16 El Nino, India's maize output fell by four per cent, and rice production dropped by one per cent. Across Southeast Asia, the same event led to losses of around 15 million tonnes of rice, pushing up prices and squeezing import-dependent countries.

"When rainfall falls short, agriculture is hit first. A farmer might first lose crops, then livestock and with that their entire livelihood," said Jorge Alvar-Beltrán, FAO's Natural Resources Officer.