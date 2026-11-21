El Niño May Deepen Food Inflation, Hit Rural Demand And Increase Fiscal Pressure: Expert
Noted economist Arun Kumar said the government should be prepared for the possibility of continuing food support for the poor next year, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: This year, El Niño could impact India's Rabi crop, raising concerns over food prices, household budgets and economic growth.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, noted economist and retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Arun Kumar talked about the possible agricultural and economic impact, pressure on government finances, food security and the need to build climate-resilient agriculture through stronger research and technology.
ETV Bharat (ETB): Are we heading towards a double agricultural and economic shock, with a slightly weak Kharif followed by a potentially disrupted Rabi season due to El Niño?
Arun Kumar (AK): Fortunately, the rainfall pattern did not get affected as much as was expected, and the drought was confined to only some districts. So I think the Kharif crop is not that much affected.
Of course, sugarcane production was affected because Maharashtra is an important sugarcane-growing area, giving rise to sugar prices. However, the impact has not been that great in Kharif.
Because of the lower water levels in dams, people fear that the El Niño may intensify in December, January, and February. So the Ravi crop may be more affected due to water shortage, and the weather may not be as cold as the Kharif crop requires. So both these factors can affect the output.
ETB: How will this double crop shock impact food prices and overall retail inflation?
AK: They will rise somewhat, but may not rise as much as was possible, given that the Ravi crop may be affected more severely than the Kharif crop. India's situation is that the wheat and paddy stocks have been quite good. Therefore, the government can utilise it to try and control prices.
ETB: Could rising sugar prices trigger broader food inflation and further strain household budgets, particularly for lower- and middle-income families?
AK: We imported the raw sugar, and unfortunately, exported some sugar earlier this year or last year, which has now stopped. So there was a little bit of relief because of that. Otherwise, the prices could have gone up even further. The middle and the poorer classes are the ones who get affected by this.
Now, as far as the middle class is concerned, they have some savings and can bear it by reducing their savings. But the poor people don't have savings and are compelled to cut back on their consumption of various items. So the real burden of all this will be on the poorer people.
That's why you find that the CPI inflation for rural areas is greater than for urban areas. Because the rich and the upper middle class are concentrated more in urban areas than in rural areas. Secondly, the unorganised sector has very low capacity to bargain for higher wages and feels the effect more than the organised sector. As the organised sector can bargain for higher wages from their employers, it gets less affected.
ETB: Is rising food inflation forcing lower and middle income families to cut back on spending?
AK: Until the 1960s, whenever there was inflation, the demand for textiles used to decline. There was an immediate correlation because you were spending more on food and had less money to buy clothes. That has now broadened. Now, the poorer segments and the middle class will purchase fewer discretionary items.
ETB: Will rural consumers see a further decline in purchasing power, affecting demand for FMCG products and two-wheelers compared to previous years?
AK: As purchasing power declines, demand for discretionary items such as two-wheelers and mobile phones could take a hit, affecting sales. Lower-end mobile phones may be particularly affected as the middle class, lower middle class and poorer households cut back on spending. In general, rising food prices are likely to squeeze discretionary consumption.
ETB: How will rising food and fertiliser subsidies, farmer relief measures and falling consumption put pressure on government finances, including GST and other tax collections?
AK: Essential items carry lower GST rates, while discretionary goods attract higher taxes. Any decline in discretionary consumption could therefore affect GST collections. Slower economic growth could also impact income and corporate tax revenues.
At the same time, higher food and fertiliser subsidies would push up government expenditure, widening the fiscal deficit. However, higher dividends from profitable PSUs and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could provide some cushion through increased non-tax revenue.
ETB: Could lower Rabi production affect government procurement and buffer stocks, putting food security and inflation under pressure in FY28 as well, particularly if El Niño conditions persist?
AK: El Niño is expected to moderate from May and June onwards. If the government draws down its existing stocks and gets a good Rabi crop next year, it may be able to manage the situation. However, much will depend on how long El Niño lasts and whether it extends into the next Kharif season, beginning in June and July 2027.
If it persists, there could be delays in sowing, as we have seen this year due to delayed rainfall, and the Kharif crop could also be affected. The government, therefore, needs to plan its stockholding carefully and avoid depleting reserves excessively.
It must keep in mind the possibility that foodgrain distribution may have to continue in 2027-28 as well. The government is currently providing five kg of free foodgrains to around 80 crore people, and adequate stocks will be needed to sustain this support.
Ultimately, everything will depend on the extent of the Rabi crop shortfall, how much existing stocks are depleted and how quickly it can be replenished through the next Rabi harvest. It is too early to predict that. But the government should be prepared for the possibility of continuing food support for the poor even next year.
ETB: How prepared is the Indian economy to withstand recurring climate shocks? From erratic monsoons and crop losses to increasingly frequent cyclones and extreme weather events?
AK: In addition to the El Niño impact and the weather cycle shifting, we also have three or four other shocks. Whether it be the war in West Asia, the geostrategic situation in which new alliances are being created between China, the US, and Russia and so on.
So there are several shocks, and artificial intelligence (AI) is producing a big shock to the economy because of the unemployment it might create. There isn't just one shock that we need to deal with, but multiple shocks occurring together.
The government needs to be well prepared and take preventive measures in advance. Otherwise, these challenges could compound, particularly if El Niño continues into the next planting season. At this stage, there is considerable uncertainty about how conditions will evolve in 2027, making it difficult to predict the full extent of the impact.
ETB: With the Union Budget just a few months away, what measures should the government prioritise to prepare for these challenges in the next financial year?
AK: If there is an El Niño shock, agriculture will clearly need support from the government. We also need to accelerate research into climate-resilient crops and develop new varieties of seeds that can withstand extreme weather. Short-duration crops should also be encouraged so that they mature faster.
Equally important is taking technology from universities and research institutions to the farms. Unfortunately, the agricultural extension services that were active until the 1980s and 1990s have weakened over time, and new technology is not reaching farmers effectively. This needs to change.
We also need to rethink cropping patterns based on agroclimatic zones. For instance, growing paddy in Punjab is not ideal given its water constraints, just as sugarcane cultivation in parts of Maharashtra puts pressure on water resources. We need to encourage crops that are better suited to the local climate and available resources. This requires long-term planning and research into alternative crops that farmers can grow in different regions.
Ultimately, the government must focus on making agriculture more climate-resilient if we want to continue depending on it for our food security and livelihoods.
ETB: How critical is increasing R&D investment and building a culture of innovation and independent research to strengthen India's technological and strategic autonomy?
AK: Technology is key in every field, including agriculture, and we need to increase our research and development (R&D) expenditure. But it's not just about spending more. We also need to create a strong research environment in the institutions. At present, many of our institutions operate with limited resources and a top-down approach, leaving little autonomy for researchers to experiment.
Research will inevitably involve failures, and we must learn to accept that. We need to build an R&D culture across sectors, not just agriculture, because we are lagging technologically in several fields. Our weakness in R&D also affects our strategic autonomy.
Countries with stronger research capabilities, such as China, Russia and the US, have greater technological leverage, which can put us at a disadvantage. Therefore, strengthening our research ecosystem is now an urgent necessity.
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