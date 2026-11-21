ETV Bharat / bharat

El Niño May Deepen Food Inflation, Hit Rural Demand And Increase Fiscal Pressure: Expert

Arun Kumar stresses the importance of taking technology from universities and research institutions to the farms. ( IANS )

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, noted economist and retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Arun Kumar talked about the possible agricultural and economic impact, pressure on government finances, food security and the need to build climate-resilient agriculture through stronger research and technology.

ETV Bharat (ETB): Are we heading towards a double agricultural and economic shock, with a slightly weak Kharif followed by a potentially disrupted Rabi season due to El Niño?

Arun Kumar (AK): Fortunately, the rainfall pattern did not get affected as much as was expected, and the drought was confined to only some districts. So I think the Kharif crop is not that much affected.

Of course, sugarcane production was affected because Maharashtra is an important sugarcane-growing area, giving rise to sugar prices. However, the impact has not been that great in Kharif.

Because of the lower water levels in dams, people fear that the El Niño may intensify in December, January, and February. So the Ravi crop may be more affected due to water shortage, and the weather may not be as cold as the Kharif crop requires. So both these factors can affect the output.

ETB: How will this double crop shock impact food prices and overall retail inflation?

AK: They will rise somewhat, but may not rise as much as was possible, given that the Ravi crop may be affected more severely than the Kharif crop. India's situation is that the wheat and paddy stocks have been quite good. Therefore, the government can utilise it to try and control prices.

ETB: Could rising sugar prices trigger broader food inflation and further strain household budgets, particularly for lower- and middle-income families?

AK: We imported the raw sugar, and unfortunately, exported some sugar earlier this year or last year, which has now stopped. So there was a little bit of relief because of that. Otherwise, the prices could have gone up even further. The middle and the poorer classes are the ones who get affected by this.

Now, as far as the middle class is concerned, they have some savings and can bear it by reducing their savings. But the poor people don't have savings and are compelled to cut back on their consumption of various items. So the real burden of all this will be on the poorer people.

That's why you find that the CPI inflation for rural areas is greater than for urban areas. Because the rich and the upper middle class are concentrated more in urban areas than in rural areas. Secondly, the unorganised sector has very low capacity to bargain for higher wages and feels the effect more than the organised sector. As the organised sector can bargain for higher wages from their employers, it gets less affected.

ETB: Is rising food inflation forcing lower and middle income families to cut back on spending?

AK: Until the 1960s, whenever there was inflation, the demand for textiles used to decline. There was an immediate correlation because you were spending more on food and had less money to buy clothes. That has now broadened. Now, the poorer segments and the middle class will purchase fewer discretionary items.

ETB: Will rural consumers see a further decline in purchasing power, affecting demand for FMCG products and two-wheelers compared to previous years?

AK: As purchasing power declines, demand for discretionary items such as two-wheelers and mobile phones could take a hit, affecting sales. Lower-end mobile phones may be particularly affected as the middle class, lower middle class and poorer households cut back on spending. In general, rising food prices are likely to squeeze discretionary consumption.

ETB: How will rising food and fertiliser subsidies, farmer relief measures and falling consumption put pressure on government finances, including GST and other tax collections?

AK: Essential items carry lower GST rates, while discretionary goods attract higher taxes. Any decline in discretionary consumption could therefore affect GST collections. Slower economic growth could also impact income and corporate tax revenues.

At the same time, higher food and fertiliser subsidies would push up government expenditure, widening the fiscal deficit. However, higher dividends from profitable PSUs and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could provide some cushion through increased non-tax revenue.