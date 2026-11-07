ETV Bharat / bharat

El Nino-Induced Rainfall Deficit Leaves India's Major Reservoirs 33% Below Capacity

Hyderabad: An El Niño-induced deficit in monsoon rainfall has severely affected water storage in India's major dams and reservoirs, which are currently operating at 33% below their total capacity.

Southern India has been the worst affected, with reservoir levels in Karnataka and Kerala reaching critically low levels. Several dams in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra are also facing the threat of running completely dry.

India has one of the largest dam networks in the world, ranking third globally with 6,628 dams, according to government data. Of these, 6,545 are operational, while 83 are under construction. The country's dams have a combined water storage capacity of approximately 330 billion cubic metres (BCM).

Infographics for El-Nino effect on dams (ETV Bharat)

Around 26% of the dams, or 1,681, are more than 50 years old, while 291 are over 100 years old. Approximately 42% of the country's dams are between 25 and 50 years old.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) regularly monitors 178 major reservoirs across the country. India also has approximately 2,92,118 water bodies, including reservoirs, ponds and tanks.

As of October 22, the 178 reservoirs monitored by the CWC had a combined live storage of 123.228 BCM, accounting for 66.70% of their total capacity.

However, CWC data shows a decline in water availability earlier in the year. On April 30, 2026, the combined storage in 166 reservoirs stood at 71.082 BCM, or 38.72% of their capacity. By May 14, the figure had fallen to 63.232 BCM, representing 34.45% of the total capacity. This amounted to a loss of nearly 8 BCM in just two weeks, with South India recording the steepest decline.

Overall, water storage levels declined by 26.267 BCM, or 52.61%. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana witnessed reductions compared with the previous year. In North India, storage declined by 33.28%, primarily due to lower water levels in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Infographics for El-Nino effect on dams (ETV Bharat)

According to the CWC's weekly bulletin, the Chandan Dam in Bihar had dried up by April 30. By May 14, water levels in three reservoirs had reached near-zero levels. These included the Chandan Dam in Bihar, the Bhima Ujjani reservoir in Maharashtra and the Maudaha reservoir in Uttar Pradesh.

The Aliyar Dam in Tamil Nadu was also nearly empty. Meanwhile, about 60% of the country's reservoirs had less than half their total storage capacity. Drought-like conditions were reported across over 200 districts, including Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, as well as parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Water rationing has begun in urban areas, with major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai implementing a 10% reduction in water supply.

As dam levels decline, households in cities and towns are increasingly depending on borewells, leading to a sharp fall in groundwater levels. On the outskirts of Bengaluru and Chennai, residents are relying on private water tankers, pushing up the cost of water.

According to a FACTLY report citing meteorological data and government drought assessments, 316 of India's 806 districts are facing water shortages linked to El Niño. Of these, 34 districts are experiencing severe water deficits.

Monsoon rainfall in these regions has been 20% to 59% below normal. The resulting decline in groundwater levels and reservoir storage has affected irrigation in rural areas, while several cities have introduced partial water rationing.

Telangana's reservoirs are facing a critical situation due to the El Niño effect. At this time of the year, the state's major reservoirs would normally hold around 462 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. However, current storage stands at only 200 TMC.

Infographics for El-Nino effect on dams (ETV Bharat)

In the Krishna River basin, water storage is 78.5 TMC against a total capacity of 270 TMC. The Godavari basin holds 96 TMC against its capacity of 145.7 TMC.

The Singur reservoir has only 3.2 TMC of water against its capacity of 30 TMC, while Nagarjuna Sagar holds 188 TMC against a total capacity of 312 TMC.

Village-level reservoirs and tanks are also facing an average water deficit of 40%.

The shortage has increased the demand for water tankers in Hyderabad. Daily bookings have risen from 3,500 to 7,000. The Hyderabad Metropolitan region, which typically requires 583 million gallons per day (MGD), is now witnessing demand of around 720 MGD.

According to a report dated October 23, 2026, by Gujarat's Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department, the state's dams collectively held 19,917.78 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, presenting 78.86% of their total capacity.

Infographics for El-Nino effect on dams (ETV Bharat)

Compared with the previous year, water storage has declined by 19.15%, amounting to a reduction of 4,716.83 MCM. The figures indicate that the state's reservoirs are holding about one-fifth less water than they did last year.