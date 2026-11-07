El Nino-Induced Rainfall Deficit Leaves India's Major Reservoirs 33% Below Capacity
India has one of the largest dam networks in the world, ranking third globally with 6,628 dams, according to government data.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: An El Niño-induced deficit in monsoon rainfall has severely affected water storage in India's major dams and reservoirs, which are currently operating at 33% below their total capacity.
Southern India has been the worst affected, with reservoir levels in Karnataka and Kerala reaching critically low levels. Several dams in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra are also facing the threat of running completely dry.
India has one of the largest dam networks in the world, ranking third globally with 6,628 dams, according to government data. Of these, 6,545 are operational, while 83 are under construction. The country's dams have a combined water storage capacity of approximately 330 billion cubic metres (BCM).
Around 26% of the dams, or 1,681, are more than 50 years old, while 291 are over 100 years old. Approximately 42% of the country's dams are between 25 and 50 years old.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) regularly monitors 178 major reservoirs across the country. India also has approximately 2,92,118 water bodies, including reservoirs, ponds and tanks.
As of October 22, the 178 reservoirs monitored by the CWC had a combined live storage of 123.228 BCM, accounting for 66.70% of their total capacity.
However, CWC data shows a decline in water availability earlier in the year. On April 30, 2026, the combined storage in 166 reservoirs stood at 71.082 BCM, or 38.72% of their capacity. By May 14, the figure had fallen to 63.232 BCM, representing 34.45% of the total capacity. This amounted to a loss of nearly 8 BCM in just two weeks, with South India recording the steepest decline.
Overall, water storage levels declined by 26.267 BCM, or 52.61%. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana witnessed reductions compared with the previous year. In North India, storage declined by 33.28%, primarily due to lower water levels in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.
According to the CWC's weekly bulletin, the Chandan Dam in Bihar had dried up by April 30. By May 14, water levels in three reservoirs had reached near-zero levels. These included the Chandan Dam in Bihar, the Bhima Ujjani reservoir in Maharashtra and the Maudaha reservoir in Uttar Pradesh.
The Aliyar Dam in Tamil Nadu was also nearly empty. Meanwhile, about 60% of the country's reservoirs had less than half their total storage capacity. Drought-like conditions were reported across over 200 districts, including Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, as well as parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.
Water rationing has begun in urban areas, with major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai implementing a 10% reduction in water supply.
As dam levels decline, households in cities and towns are increasingly depending on borewells, leading to a sharp fall in groundwater levels. On the outskirts of Bengaluru and Chennai, residents are relying on private water tankers, pushing up the cost of water.
According to a FACTLY report citing meteorological data and government drought assessments, 316 of India's 806 districts are facing water shortages linked to El Niño. Of these, 34 districts are experiencing severe water deficits.
Monsoon rainfall in these regions has been 20% to 59% below normal. The resulting decline in groundwater levels and reservoir storage has affected irrigation in rural areas, while several cities have introduced partial water rationing.
Telangana's reservoirs are facing a critical situation due to the El Niño effect. At this time of the year, the state's major reservoirs would normally hold around 462 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. However, current storage stands at only 200 TMC.
In the Krishna River basin, water storage is 78.5 TMC against a total capacity of 270 TMC. The Godavari basin holds 96 TMC against its capacity of 145.7 TMC.
The Singur reservoir has only 3.2 TMC of water against its capacity of 30 TMC, while Nagarjuna Sagar holds 188 TMC against a total capacity of 312 TMC.
Village-level reservoirs and tanks are also facing an average water deficit of 40%.
The shortage has increased the demand for water tankers in Hyderabad. Daily bookings have risen from 3,500 to 7,000. The Hyderabad Metropolitan region, which typically requires 583 million gallons per day (MGD), is now witnessing demand of around 720 MGD.
According to a report dated October 23, 2026, by Gujarat's Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department, the state's dams collectively held 19,917.78 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, presenting 78.86% of their total capacity.
Compared with the previous year, water storage has declined by 19.15%, amounting to a reduction of 4,716.83 MCM. The figures indicate that the state's reservoirs are holding about one-fifth less water than they did last year.
According to the Maharashtra Water Resources Department's Pravah-AI dashboard, the state's reservoirs have a live storage of 999 TMC against a designed capacity of 1,457 TMC, indicating that they are approximately 69% full.
Last year, several major reservoirs were nearly full. The Jayakwadi and Ujjani dams had reached 100% capacity, while the Koyna Dam was at 98.5%.
A report released on October 22, 2026, stated that the state government was supplying drinking water through 886 tankers to 728 villages and 2,694 settlements across 11 districts.
Beed reported for 205 tankers, followed by Ahilyanagar with 196, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 179 and Solapur with 140.
Water storage in Rajasthan's major dams is a concern, with levels approximately 21% lower than those recorded during the same period last year.
Government data shows that the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam, with a total capacity of 352.81 feet, currently holds water up to 348.45 feet, showing 80.40% of its capacity.
The Kota Barrage has reached 259.90 feet against its total capacity of 260.30 feet, making it 99.56%.
The Jawahar Sagar Dam holds 296.54 feet against a capacity of 298.70 feet, while the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Dam has 275.45 feet of water against its capacity of 281.50 feet, making it 96.49%.
The Bisalpur Dam, with a total capacity of 315.50 feet, currently holds water up to 314 feet.
Several major reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh have also recorded below-normal water levels, according to an October 2026 report by the CWC.
The Gambhir Dam, which is the primary water source for Ujjain, has recorded a decline, with its water level falling to just 27% of its capacity. This has increased the drinking water crisis in the city.
In Jhabua district of western Madhya Pradesh, rainfall has also been below average due to the El Nino phenomenon.
According to official records, Tamil Nadu's Kallanai, also known as the Grand Anicut, is the oldest functioning dam in India. Built about 2,000 years ago, it is an example of traditional engineering and long-term maintenance.
Of India's total dams, approximately 98.5%, or 6,448, are owned by state governments. Central Public Sector Undertakings own 49 dams, private entities own 36, while the Centre owns 12.
Maharashtra has the highest number of dams in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Odisha.
The declining water levels in reservoirs are also threatening agricultural activities across the country. October marks the beginning of the Rabi sowing season, when farmers cultivate crops like wheat, mustard and chickpeas. However, inadequate water storage has made it difficult for farmers to secure sufficient irrigation supplies.
In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, crops in several areas are facing the risk of drying up as water is not reaching the tail-end sections of irrigation canals.
The decline in groundwater levels has caused about 1.5 million agricultural pump sets and wells in Telangana alone to run dry, disrupting irrigation activities.
The water shortage is also affecting electricity generation. Hydropower accounts for a good amount of share of India's overall power capacity. Major dams in South and West India, including Srisailam and Tungabhadra, have witnessed declines in water levels.
As a result, hydropower generation has reportedly fallen by 20% to 30%. The shortfall has increased dependence on coal-based power plants, raising concerns over additional pressure on the electricity grid and the possibility of power outages in the coming months.
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