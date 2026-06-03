ETV Bharat / bharat

El Niño, Heat Wave, Low Rainfall, Water Scarcity: Farmers Fear 15-20% Hit To Agri Output, Spiraling Inflation

New Delhi: Amid forecasts of El Niño conditions, intensifying heat waves, and below-normal rainfall in the coming days, India's farmers are bracing for significant losses to their crops. Many growers fear that adverse weather conditions could reduce overall agricultural output by 15-20 per cent, raising concerns over farm incomes and food production.

An anticipated decline in yields has added to rural anxieties, with farmers closely monitoring weather developments and hoping for timely interventions to mitigate the impact.

Experts said that with the forecasted weather expected to impact the farming sector, prices of essential vegetables and agricultural produce are bound to increase, pushing up inflation rates.

Farmer's Fear More Irrigation Needed, Falling Groundwater Levels

Farmers highlighted soaring temperatures are likely to accelerate the evaporation of soil moisture, forcing them to irrigate their fields more frequently. However, with groundwater levels already under stress, many fear that available water resources may not be sufficient to meet the additional irrigation requirements.

Talking about the twin challenges of heat stress and water scarcity, Balwan Singh Nehra, a farmer in Haryana, told ETV Bharat, "The moisture in the soil quickly turns into vapour because of the intense heat. We may have to irrigate our crops one extra time, but groundwater reserves are inadequate."

He further said that despite being aware of the impending El Niño conditions and the likelihood of heat waves, farmers have limited options to protect their crops from the adverse weather. "There is little that farmers can do, except prepare for the situation and hope for favourable conditions," he said.

Nehra stressed the need for government intervention to help the farming community adapt to changing climate patterns. "If the government provides financial assistance to farmers for adjusting crop cycles or adopting climate-resilient crops, it would help us better cope with such extreme weather events," he added.