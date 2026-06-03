El Niño, Heat Wave, Low Rainfall, Water Scarcity: Farmers Fear 15-20% Hit To Agri Output, Spiraling Inflation
Experts, farmers rue limited options to protect crops from adverse weather, below normal monthly rainfall, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid forecasts of El Niño conditions, intensifying heat waves, and below-normal rainfall in the coming days, India's farmers are bracing for significant losses to their crops. Many growers fear that adverse weather conditions could reduce overall agricultural output by 15-20 per cent, raising concerns over farm incomes and food production.
An anticipated decline in yields has added to rural anxieties, with farmers closely monitoring weather developments and hoping for timely interventions to mitigate the impact.
Experts said that with the forecasted weather expected to impact the farming sector, prices of essential vegetables and agricultural produce are bound to increase, pushing up inflation rates.
Farmer's Fear More Irrigation Needed, Falling Groundwater Levels
Farmers highlighted soaring temperatures are likely to accelerate the evaporation of soil moisture, forcing them to irrigate their fields more frequently. However, with groundwater levels already under stress, many fear that available water resources may not be sufficient to meet the additional irrigation requirements.
Talking about the twin challenges of heat stress and water scarcity, Balwan Singh Nehra, a farmer in Haryana, told ETV Bharat, "The moisture in the soil quickly turns into vapour because of the intense heat. We may have to irrigate our crops one extra time, but groundwater reserves are inadequate."
He further said that despite being aware of the impending El Niño conditions and the likelihood of heat waves, farmers have limited options to protect their crops from the adverse weather. "There is little that farmers can do, except prepare for the situation and hope for favourable conditions," he said.
Nehra stressed the need for government intervention to help the farming community adapt to changing climate patterns. "If the government provides financial assistance to farmers for adjusting crop cycles or adopting climate-resilient crops, it would help us better cope with such extreme weather events," he added.
"It is not in the hands of farmers. They will sow paddy according to the cropping season, but heat waves are likely to create serious challenges for cultivation. Inadequate rainfall would leave farmers with limited options to protect their crops from stress. The impact on crop growth will ultimately affect yields, and production could decline by as much as 20 per cent," Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat.
"If low rainfall and heat waves impact farming, the prices of essential vegetables are bound to increase, following which, inflation rates are also likely to rise," said agribusiness expert Vijay Sardana.
What IMD Has To Say
According to IMD, during June 2026, below normal monthly rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country, except over some parts of Northwest India, Northeast India, the southern peninsula and isolated pockets of central India, where normal to above normal rainfall is likely. In June, above normal monthly maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of Central, Northwestern and Eastern India, where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely. Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except parts of Northwest and Central India, and areas adjoining the southern peninsula, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely.
IMD has also said that above-normal heatwave days are expected across several states during June, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Isolated areas of Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also likely to experience more heatwave days than usual. In contrast, below-normal heatwave activity is expected in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Meteorologists note that the current neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions over the equatorial Pacific are gradually shifting towards El Niño conditions.
Government’s Preparedness To Deal With Situation
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the upcoming southwest monsoon, assessing the potential impact of El Niño, water availability, seed preparedness, crop strategies and the readiness of various states to tackle weather-related challenges.
During the high-level meeting, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed all concerned central ministries, departments and state governments to step up preparedness measures. Emphasising the need for proactive action, he called for greater coordination, meticulous planning and timely interventions to minimise the impact of any adverse weather conditions on the agriculture sector and safeguard farmers' interests.
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