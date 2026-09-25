ETV Bharat / bharat

El Nino Heat Forecast: Indian Experts Call For Health-System Readiness, Worker Protection And Fixing Gaps In Death Counting

A farmer stares at the sky as he sits in his dry field ( Representational Image/ANI File Photo )

New Delhi: The latest report by Climate Impact Lab at the University of Chicago, which forecast possible death of over 4.5 lakh people globally from extreme heat during the first half of the current "Super El Nino", has triggered major concerns. Indian experts said the Lab's projection for India should be treated as a serious early warning, even as the study's methodology is yet to be independently tested and verified.

The study estimates about 15,800 additional heat-related deaths in India between September 2026 and February 2027, including around 7,400 between December and February.

A Public-Health And Emergency-Care Crisis

Dr Tamorish Kole, former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, said the projections should serve as a critical warning for India. Extreme heat, he said, is no longer just a seasonal weather challenge but an emerging public-health and emergency-care crisis.

"With a large share of the projected deaths expected between December and February, heat risk can no longer be seen as a summer-only problem. This calls for a fundamental shift in the medical response," he suggested.

Kole further said, instead of treating patients only after they become critically ill, the health system must anticipate heat-related illness, identify vulnerable populations early and prevent avoidable deaths. He said India's response must integrate heat-health early-warning systems, targeted community outreach, hydration and cooling measures, occupational protection, stronger emergency-department preparedness, and training for healthcare professionals in recognising and managing heat-related illness.

How El Nino can lead to heat deaths? (ETV Bharat/Environmentalist Hussain)

"Heat Action Plans must become an integral part of routine public-health and emergency-care planning. For India, preparing for a hotter climate is no longer only an environmental imperative," Kole said, adding that it is a healthcare-system and life-saving imperative.

The Estimate Needs Validation

Environmentalist Hussain Hishmi described the study as a "promising climate-health early-warning projection" that can support preparedness and resource targeting. It offers a valuable framework linking seasonal El Nino forecasts with heat-related mortality, Hishmi said.

"The climate-risk signal is potentially important, but the mortality number is 'considerably more assumption-dependent', and the 451,000 estimate should be interpreted cautiously. Until it has been independently validated, tested for sensitivity and scrutinised through peer review, it should not be treated as a robust quantitative forecast," he said.

The first concern, Hishmi said, is that the full methodology has not undergone independent peer review, which limits assessment of model specification, data quality, extrapolation and out-of-sample performance. The reported uncertainty may also give a false sense of precision, since it does not necessarily capture all sources of doubt, including mortality-model assumptions, adaptation, demographic change and model specification, he said.

Hishmi also cautioned against reading the figure as causal. "The analysis estimates mortality associated with forecast temperature anomalies and should not be taken to mean 'El Nino will cause 451,000 deaths'. Because the 1996-2025 reference period is recent, the estimate shows excess mortality relative to that baseline, not the full burden attributable to human-caused climate change. Comparing a temporary El Nino anomaly with future CMIP6 warming, the '20 years of warming' framing, is useful for communication, but it should not be read as El Nino temporarily recreating the climate of the 2040s," he stated.

Outcomes will also depend on factors the study needs to treat more clearly, Hishmi said.