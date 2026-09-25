El Nino Heat Forecast: Indian Experts Call For Health-System Readiness, Worker Protection And Fixing Gaps In Death Counting
US-based Lab's projections suggest "Super El Nino" could cause nearly 4,51,000 excess heat deaths globally through February-2027, including around 15,800 in India, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The latest report by Climate Impact Lab at the University of Chicago, which forecast possible death of over 4.5 lakh people globally from extreme heat during the first half of the current "Super El Nino", has triggered major concerns. Indian experts said the Lab's projection for India should be treated as a serious early warning, even as the study's methodology is yet to be independently tested and verified.
The study estimates about 15,800 additional heat-related deaths in India between September 2026 and February 2027, including around 7,400 between December and February.
A Public-Health And Emergency-Care Crisis
Dr Tamorish Kole, former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, said the projections should serve as a critical warning for India. Extreme heat, he said, is no longer just a seasonal weather challenge but an emerging public-health and emergency-care crisis.
"With a large share of the projected deaths expected between December and February, heat risk can no longer be seen as a summer-only problem. This calls for a fundamental shift in the medical response," he suggested.
Kole further said, instead of treating patients only after they become critically ill, the health system must anticipate heat-related illness, identify vulnerable populations early and prevent avoidable deaths. He said India's response must integrate heat-health early-warning systems, targeted community outreach, hydration and cooling measures, occupational protection, stronger emergency-department preparedness, and training for healthcare professionals in recognising and managing heat-related illness.
"Heat Action Plans must become an integral part of routine public-health and emergency-care planning. For India, preparing for a hotter climate is no longer only an environmental imperative," Kole said, adding that it is a healthcare-system and life-saving imperative.
The Estimate Needs Validation
Environmentalist Hussain Hishmi described the study as a "promising climate-health early-warning projection" that can support preparedness and resource targeting. It offers a valuable framework linking seasonal El Nino forecasts with heat-related mortality, Hishmi said.
"The climate-risk signal is potentially important, but the mortality number is 'considerably more assumption-dependent', and the 451,000 estimate should be interpreted cautiously. Until it has been independently validated, tested for sensitivity and scrutinised through peer review, it should not be treated as a robust quantitative forecast," he said.
The first concern, Hishmi said, is that the full methodology has not undergone independent peer review, which limits assessment of model specification, data quality, extrapolation and out-of-sample performance. The reported uncertainty may also give a false sense of precision, since it does not necessarily capture all sources of doubt, including mortality-model assumptions, adaptation, demographic change and model specification, he said.
Hishmi also cautioned against reading the figure as causal. "The analysis estimates mortality associated with forecast temperature anomalies and should not be taken to mean 'El Nino will cause 451,000 deaths'. Because the 1996-2025 reference period is recent, the estimate shows excess mortality relative to that baseline, not the full burden attributable to human-caused climate change. Comparing a temporary El Nino anomaly with future CMIP6 warming, the '20 years of warming' framing, is useful for communication, but it should not be read as El Nino temporarily recreating the climate of the 2040s," he stated.
Outcomes will also depend on factors the study needs to treat more clearly, Hishmi said.
"Heat mortality is shaped by cooling access, housing, healthcare, warning systems, occupational exposure, behaviour and infrastructure, and rapid adaptation could materially change the result. Temperature alone is insufficient, because humidity, night-time heat, air pollution, age structure and health vulnerability can substantially modify risk," he said.
The reported 44 percent rise in extremely hot days requires a clearly stated threshold and regional definition, he added.
A rigorous peer review, Hishmi said, should test the 451,000 estimate against alternative mortality models and lag structures, different baseline periods, alternative ENSO forecasts, demographic assumptions, humidity and night-time temperatures, adaptation scenarios, regions with limited mortality-registration data, and other definitions of extreme heat.
As per official reports, heat-related deaths have been high in several past El Nino periods: roughly 1,300 to over 2,000 reported in 1998, about 3,000 in 2003, around 2,200-2,500 in 2015, and more than 2,000 in some datasets for 2016.
The 2010 Ahmedabad heatwave was associated with about 1,344 excess deaths. These were recorded as heatwave or heat-related deaths, not deaths officially attributed to El Nino, which Hishmi stressed is not itself a "direct cause".
The pathway runs from El Nino to atmospheric circulation changes, regional weather anomalies, heatwaves, human exposure and then excess mortality, with humidity, soil moisture, monsoon behaviour, urbanisation, demographics, healthcare access and socioeconomic vulnerability all modifying the outcome.
Before accepting the projected 15,800 additional Indian deaths, Hishmi said, the authors should show through hindcast testing that the method can reproduce observed mortality in years such as 1998, 2003, 2015 and 2016.
Undercounting, Weak Warnings And Unprotected Workers
Soumyo Dutta, a former advisory board member of the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network and senior visiting fellow at the Impacts and Policy Research Institute (IMPRI), identified undercounting as the first problem. The government does not count all heat-related deaths, Dutta said, and a heatstroke death in hospital is often recorded as "heart failure."
As a result, "the true toll of heat-related deaths is not accurately estimated in India," and the real numbers are much higher.
The second problem is how heat is measured and communicated. Heat stress comes from temperature, humidity and solar radiation together, Dutta said, and warmer oceans are pushing more moisture into the air, worsening the Heat Index. "Yet the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns mainly on air temperature, and its limited stations cannot capture conditions for people working in open sun. Micro-level monitoring of where manual labourers actually work is important as they are mostly affected by this. People who work outside supposed to know what the Heat Index is at their workplace and whether it is safe or not to work," he said.
Dutta called for accurate recording of heat deaths, IMD warnings based on the Heat Index, micro-level monitoring at work sites, workplace shading and cool rooms, and training for outdoor workers collectives with a government monitoring system. "Work should stop when conditions turn dangerous. In such a situation, government should pay by its fund to the them and financed by taxing the wealthiest people in the spirit of climate insurance," he suggested.
The Way Forward
Experts have acknowledged that the Climate Impact Lab's projection is a signal to act early. The 451,000 figure still needs validation against India's own record. But the gaps in death counting, Heat Index-based warnings and worker protection exist regardless, and closing them would help the health system move from treating heat casualties to preventing them, they opined.
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