ETV Bharat / bharat

El Nino Could Hit India's Sardine And Mackerel Stocks In 2027, Raise Fishing Costs

New Delhi: India's marine fisheries could face fresh challenges in 2027 as a developing El Nino is expected to influence ocean temperatures and currents. It will potentially affect the availability of commercially important fish species like oil sardine and Indian mackerel.

Scientists and fisheries experts say that changing marine conditions could disrupt fish breeding, reduce the survival of young fish and alter the movement of fish shoals along the country's coastline.

The effects may not be immediate. El Nino is expected to strengthen towards the end of 2026, with its peak projected around the winter months. Its influence on the Indian Ocean and India's coastal waters could become more evident in the months that follow.

Hisham Mundol, Executive Director of the Environmental Defense Fund in India, said the impact of El Nino may be seen little late because changes in ocean conditions take time to affect fish populations and their availability.

He explained that warmer waters could reduce food supplies for fish larvae, lower the survival rate of young fish and push adult fish shoals towards deeper or cooler waters.

Oil sardine and Indian mackerel are important small pelagic fish found along India's coastline. Since they inhabit the upper layers of the sea, they are sensitive to changes in sea-surface temperatures, ocean currents, food availability and seasonal conditions.

Warmer waters may force these fish to move away from their usual fishing grounds in search of more suitable conditions. Temperature changes can also affect food availability and the survival of young fish.

Mundol said these changes could influence both the size of fish shoals and the timing and success of breeding. He said that oil sardine availability could decline by 20–70 per cent in 2027 under unfavourable ocean conditions. However, this is a projection and not a confirmed estimate of an actual decline in catches.

Dr Sreenath KR, Director General of the Fishery Survey of India, explained that fish are cold-blooded animals whose body temperatures change with the surrounding water. Even relatively small temperature variations can influence their biological processes.

Temperature and salinity affect spawning, egg development, hatching and the survival of larvae and juvenile fish. Changes in these conditions can also influence the availability of zooplankton and smaller fish that provide food for larger species, eventually altering growth, reproduction and migration patterns.

Sreenath pointed to the Peruvian anchovy fishery as an example of how unusually warm waters associated with El Nino can affect fish populations and fisheries.

One important process is upwelling, through which colder, nutrient-rich water from deeper ocean layers rises towards the surface. These nutrients support phytoplankton, microscopic organisms that form the foundation of the marine food web. Phytoplankton are consumed by zooplankton and other small organisms, which in turn provide food for fish.

When the sea surface becomes warmer, the upper layer of water can become more stable, which could restrict the mixing of deeper, nutrient-rich water with surface waters.

Dr Grinson George, Director of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), said temperature, ocean currents and upwelling influence the movement and distribution of fish. Changes in these conditions can affect where fish gather and their availability to fishing communities.

Surface-dwelling and pelagic species are likely to be more directly exposed to changes in sea-surface temperatures than species living in deeper waters. However, the impact can vary across regions and species.

Fish may also move from one coastal state to another in search of suitable conditions. This could result in reduced fish landings in one area and increased landings in another, without necessarily indicating a decline in the overall fish population.

George said every fluctuation in fish landings is not attributed to El Nio. India's marine fisheries are influenced by several factors, including monsoon conditions, fishing pressure, ocean currents and natural variations in fish populations.

He added that India's diverse marine resources could help offset a decline in one species through the availability of others. A fall in sardine or mackerel catches, therefore, would not automatically translate into a similar decline in overall marine fish production.

Rising ocean temperatures also threaten coral reefs, which provide habitats and breeding grounds for several marine organisms. Prolonged periods of unusually high sea temperatures can trigger coral bleaching.

Sreenath explained that corals live in association with microscopic algae in their tissues. These algae use sunlight for photosynthesis and provide food to corals, while the corals offer them shelter.

When water temperatures remain high for extended periods, photosynthesis gets disrupted. Under stress, corals expel the algae living in their tissues, causing them to lose their colour and turn white. This process is known as coral bleaching.

Bleached corals are not necessarily dead, but they lose an important source of food. If high temperatures persist and the algae do not return, corals can weaken, their tissues may deteriorate and they can eventually die.

The damage can continue even after the bleaching event. As coral reefs deteriorate, algae may spread across their surfaces, reducing suitable spaces for young corals to settle and grow. This can slow the recovery of damaged reefs.

The consequences are beyond corals. Reefs provide shelter and feeding grounds for fish, crabs, lobsters and several other marine organisms. Their degradation can therefore affect the wider ecosystem and communities dependent on reef-associated fisheries.

Sreenath identified areas such as Lakshadweep and the Gulf of Kutch as regions where coral ecosystems need attention. In Lakshadweep, sea-surface temperatures reportedly reached around 32.2 degrees Celsius in 2024, raising concerns about heat stress in the region's coral reefs.

Previous changes in ocean conditions provide some indication of the risks facing fisheries, although they do not establish that El Nino alone caused every decline in fish catches.