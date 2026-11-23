El Nino Could Hit India's Sardine And Mackerel Stocks In 2027, Raise Fishing Costs
Scientists and fisheries experts say that changing marine conditions could disrupt fish breeding, reduce the survival of young fish and alter the movement of fish
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: India's marine fisheries could face fresh challenges in 2027 as a developing El Nino is expected to influence ocean temperatures and currents. It will potentially affect the availability of commercially important fish species like oil sardine and Indian mackerel.
Scientists and fisheries experts say that changing marine conditions could disrupt fish breeding, reduce the survival of young fish and alter the movement of fish shoals along the country's coastline.
The effects may not be immediate. El Nino is expected to strengthen towards the end of 2026, with its peak projected around the winter months. Its influence on the Indian Ocean and India's coastal waters could become more evident in the months that follow.
Hisham Mundol, Executive Director of the Environmental Defense Fund in India, said the impact of El Nino may be seen little late because changes in ocean conditions take time to affect fish populations and their availability.
He explained that warmer waters could reduce food supplies for fish larvae, lower the survival rate of young fish and push adult fish shoals towards deeper or cooler waters.
Oil sardine and Indian mackerel are important small pelagic fish found along India's coastline. Since they inhabit the upper layers of the sea, they are sensitive to changes in sea-surface temperatures, ocean currents, food availability and seasonal conditions.
Warmer waters may force these fish to move away from their usual fishing grounds in search of more suitable conditions. Temperature changes can also affect food availability and the survival of young fish.
Mundol said these changes could influence both the size of fish shoals and the timing and success of breeding. He said that oil sardine availability could decline by 20–70 per cent in 2027 under unfavourable ocean conditions. However, this is a projection and not a confirmed estimate of an actual decline in catches.
Dr Sreenath KR, Director General of the Fishery Survey of India, explained that fish are cold-blooded animals whose body temperatures change with the surrounding water. Even relatively small temperature variations can influence their biological processes.
Temperature and salinity affect spawning, egg development, hatching and the survival of larvae and juvenile fish. Changes in these conditions can also influence the availability of zooplankton and smaller fish that provide food for larger species, eventually altering growth, reproduction and migration patterns.
Sreenath pointed to the Peruvian anchovy fishery as an example of how unusually warm waters associated with El Nino can affect fish populations and fisheries.
One important process is upwelling, through which colder, nutrient-rich water from deeper ocean layers rises towards the surface. These nutrients support phytoplankton, microscopic organisms that form the foundation of the marine food web. Phytoplankton are consumed by zooplankton and other small organisms, which in turn provide food for fish.
When the sea surface becomes warmer, the upper layer of water can become more stable, which could restrict the mixing of deeper, nutrient-rich water with surface waters.
Dr Grinson George, Director of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), said temperature, ocean currents and upwelling influence the movement and distribution of fish. Changes in these conditions can affect where fish gather and their availability to fishing communities.
Surface-dwelling and pelagic species are likely to be more directly exposed to changes in sea-surface temperatures than species living in deeper waters. However, the impact can vary across regions and species.
Fish may also move from one coastal state to another in search of suitable conditions. This could result in reduced fish landings in one area and increased landings in another, without necessarily indicating a decline in the overall fish population.
George said every fluctuation in fish landings is not attributed to El Nio. India's marine fisheries are influenced by several factors, including monsoon conditions, fishing pressure, ocean currents and natural variations in fish populations.
He added that India's diverse marine resources could help offset a decline in one species through the availability of others. A fall in sardine or mackerel catches, therefore, would not automatically translate into a similar decline in overall marine fish production.
Rising ocean temperatures also threaten coral reefs, which provide habitats and breeding grounds for several marine organisms. Prolonged periods of unusually high sea temperatures can trigger coral bleaching.
Sreenath explained that corals live in association with microscopic algae in their tissues. These algae use sunlight for photosynthesis and provide food to corals, while the corals offer them shelter.
When water temperatures remain high for extended periods, photosynthesis gets disrupted. Under stress, corals expel the algae living in their tissues, causing them to lose their colour and turn white. This process is known as coral bleaching.
Bleached corals are not necessarily dead, but they lose an important source of food. If high temperatures persist and the algae do not return, corals can weaken, their tissues may deteriorate and they can eventually die.
The damage can continue even after the bleaching event. As coral reefs deteriorate, algae may spread across their surfaces, reducing suitable spaces for young corals to settle and grow. This can slow the recovery of damaged reefs.
The consequences are beyond corals. Reefs provide shelter and feeding grounds for fish, crabs, lobsters and several other marine organisms. Their degradation can therefore affect the wider ecosystem and communities dependent on reef-associated fisheries.
Sreenath identified areas such as Lakshadweep and the Gulf of Kutch as regions where coral ecosystems need attention. In Lakshadweep, sea-surface temperatures reportedly reached around 32.2 degrees Celsius in 2024, raising concerns about heat stress in the region's coral reefs.
Previous changes in ocean conditions provide some indication of the risks facing fisheries, although they do not establish that El Nino alone caused every decline in fish catches.
During the 2015 El Nino period, India's marine fish production declined by 5.3 per cent to 3.40 million tonnes. Oil sardine landings fell sharply from 5.45 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 2.66 lakh tonnes in 2015, a decline of around 51 per cent.
Kerala, an important centre for oil sardine fishing, also witnessed a substantial fall in landings in the following period. Its sardine catch declined from around 1.55 lakh tonnes in 2014 to approximately 46,000 tonnes in 2016.
More recent fluctuations have also drawn attention. Indian mackerel landings stood at 3.43 lakh tonnes in 2023, fell to 2.63 lakh tonnes in 2024 and increased slightly to 2.70 lakh tonnes in 2025.
At the same time, CMFRI estimated India's total marine fish production at 35.7 lakh tonnes in 2025, an increase of around 3 per cent.
George said such variations need to be examined species-wise and region-wise. He also said that some states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, had recorded increases. The developing El Nino, therefore, needs monitoring.
Fishermen in Puthiyangadi in Kannur, Kerala, reported difficulties in finding sardines and mackerel during September 2026. Some said their catches were insufficient to cover fuel expenses and crew wages. Similar concerns were reported in parts of southern Kerala during the 2023–24 El Nino period, when fishermen experienced reduced sardine availability.
The cost of fishing is already high. Fuel accounts for around 76 per cent of the operating expenses of mechanised fishing boats in Andhra Pradesh and about 68 per cent for Kerala's ring seiners.
For trawlers operating from Munambam in Kerala, the cost of a fishing trip went up from Rs 1.6 lakh in 2013 to nearly Rs 5 lakh in 2023.
He said measures such as protecting spawning fish, enforcing minimum legal sizes and using timely forecasts to guide fishing activity could help reduce pressure on vulnerable fish stocks.
Access to insurance, credit and alternative livelihoods, including seaweed and mussel cultivation, could also help fishing communities manage periods of low catches.
Changes in fish availability can also affect consumers. When catches decline, supplies reaching local markets may fall, pushing prices upwards. In Kerala, sardine prices increased from around Rs 100 per kg to over Rs 400 per kg during a shortage in 2024.
It could also impact the seafood processing and export sector. India exported seafood worth around US$8.46 billion in 2025–26. Frozen shrimp accounts for a large share of these exports and is largely produced through aquaculture.
However, processors and businesses dealing in wild-caught fish, including mackerel, squid, cuttlefish and ribbonfish, may be affected by fluctuations in marine fish landings.
Wild-caught fish are also used to produce fishmeal and fish oil, which are important ingredients in aquaculture feed. A reduction in the supply of certain fish species could therefore have implications beyond the marine fishing sector.
Another concern is the long-term ability of fish populations to adapt to changing environmental conditions.
Dr Kajal Chakraborty, Director of the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources in Lucknow, said genetic diversity plays an important role in helping fish populations respond to environmental stress.
Differences in genetic traits within a population can improve its ability to cope with changes in temperature, dissolved oxygen levels and food availability.
Fish populations with limited genetic variation, restricted habitats or low connectivity with other populations may be more vulnerable. Changes in water conditions can also affect spawning seasons, the age at which fish mature and the number of young fish that survive to join adult populations.
Chakraborty said it was important to distinguish temporary changes in fish distribution from long-term changes in population structure and genetic composition. Monitoring genetic resources and conserving biodiversity could help fisheries management respond to climate variability.
George also said that changing marine conditions could influence the occurrence of less commonly targeted species, including jellyfish and pufferfish. Their increased presence in fishing grounds could create problems for fishermen when they appear as bycatch. Some jellyfish can also cause painful and potentially dangerous stings.
Research by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology notes that the number of marine heatwave days in parts of the world's oceans could rise by 2050, potentially reaching 220–250 days annually under high-warming scenarios. Such prolonged periods of unusually warm water could place additional stress on marine ecosystems.
Sreenath said fishermen need reliable information about changing fishing conditions and timely warnings about rough seas and cyclones.
Satellite-based Potential Fishing Zone advisories issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services can help fishermen identify areas where fish are more likely to be found and it can reduce the time and fuel spent searching for them.
He also spoke about the importance of ice facilities and insulated fish-storage boxes in reducing post-harvest losses. Around 50,000 fishing boats have been equipped with transponders, which can help authorities communicate with vessels and improve safety at sea.
George said India's diverse marine resources and the ability of fish to move across regions could provide some flexibility. However, changes in species composition and local fish availability would still need to be monitored.
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