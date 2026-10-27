ETV Bharat / bharat

El Niño And Depleted Water Reserves Threaten Rabi Season, Say Agricultural Scientists

New Delhi: Agricultural scientists have issued warnings about the forthcoming Rabi crop season due to El Niño, low groundwater levels, and a lack of soil moisture because of the sub-normal monsoon in the Kharif season.

Scientists said that at present, there is also a shortage of soil moisture, which could create difficulties for Rabi crop sowing, particularly in rain-fed areas. However, several reservoirs and new irrigation technologies can provide some support.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Subhash N Pillai, head of the Department of Agricultural Physics in the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), said, "Technologies such as drip irrigation, micro-irrigation, and sprinkler irrigation can definitely help. Wherever these systems have already been implemented, farmers can improve water-use efficiency and provide some protection against inadequate rainfall."

The extent of the benefit will depend on factors such as reservoir storage levels, groundwater availability, the coverage of irrigation infrastructure, and the proportion of the area under rain-fed cultivation.

Expressing similar views, Naresh Kumar Soora, head of the division of Environmental Sciences at the IARI, told ETV Bharat, “In general, rainfall in South India was significantly below normal. As I had pointed out as early as June, the major concern was the distribution of rainfall, particularly the very low rainfall in September.”

He further stated that if a northeastern region normally receives nearly 200 mm of rainfall in a particular month, even a 20 per cent deficit may not have a significant impact because the overall rainfall availability remains relatively high. The situation is very different in areas that normally receive less rainfall annually. In these regions, the timing and distribution of rainfall and the occurrence of dry spells are much more important than the aggregate percentage deviation.

“This year, rainfall was relatively heavy at certain points, but there were also prolonged dry spells. Therefore, the overall rainfall deficit does not fully reflect the stress experienced by crops. The low rainfall in September particularly affected rain-fed crops. Rain-fed rice is impacted significantly. In contrast, in areas where farmers have access to groundwater or other irrigation sources, they can provide supplementary irrigation and the rice crop is relatively better,” Soora added.

“I have also visited some southern states and observed that farms with access to irrigation were generally in better condition, whereas farms dependent entirely on rainfall were more severely affected. In some areas, farmers were unable to sow the crop at all. This particularly affected the acreage under pulses and oilseeds. Therefore, there will certainly be some impact on overall Kharif production, although the extent will depend on the crop and region,” he explained.