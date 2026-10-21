Ekta Parade to Honour Forces Involved In Anti-Naxal Operations on October 31
The 8th edition at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat will highlight the valour and sacrifices of police forces and CAPFs, with 19 units participating in march-past.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The eighth Ekta Parade will be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on the evening of October 31, showcasing the valour and sacrifices of security personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations. The two-day celebrations on October 30 and 31 will feature a theatrical performance, a march-past by special force units, cultural programmes, tableaux and a motorcycle rally.
Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said at a press briefing that the National School of Drama (NSD) would stage a contemporary theatrical adaptation of Anandamath on the evening of October 30 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 90-minute performance is expected to draw an audience of around 6,000 to 7,000 people.
The lights are shining, and Ekta Nagar is ready to welcome you! Experience the magic of Ekta Prakash Parv 2026, a spectacular celebration of light, culture and togetherness at the Statue of Unity. Join us from 17 October 2026 to 15 January 2027! #EktaPrakashParv2026 #EktaNagar #StatueOfUnity #CelebrateIndia #LightAndCulture @InfoGujarat @GujaratTourism @tourismgoi @CMOGuj @sanghaviharsh @MukeshPuri26— Statue Of Unity (@souindia) October 21, 2026
On October 31, the Prime Minister will begin the day's programme by paying floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity. A total of 19 units from state police forces and CAPFs will participate in the march-past, accompanied by police bands.
A special attraction will be a dog squad that participated in anti-Naxal operations, highlighting the contribution of specially trained canines to security operations.
Another key feature will be a historical presentation on Naxalism in India, organised by the NSD in collaboration with around 2,000 artists. Many of the performers will be drawn from tribal districts affected by Naxalism. Through their performances, they will depict their personal experiences and the realities of life in these regions.
The parade will also feature 15 tableaux on the theme ‘Vande Mataram’. The concepts were shortlisted from suggestions received from the public. Ten tableaux will represent various districts of Gujarat, while the remaining five will represent the country at the national level, officials said.
Our police forces wage battle against drugs to end narcotics cartels by 31 December 2029, while creating awareness among the youth about this scourge. Today, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, flagged off the Fight Against Drugs motorcycle rally. Comprising riders from different parts of India and personnel from the CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, NSG, RPF, NDRF and NIA, the rally will spread the message against drugs and converge at Kevadia, Gujarat, to participate in Ekta Parade 2026.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2026
A major cultural programme, ‘Ek Bharat, Anant Rang’, will bring together around 5,000 artists, including 3,000 from Gujarat and 2,000 from other parts of the country. Around 50 art forms will be showcased under the programme, coordinated by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.
The celebrations will also include a motorcycle rally featuring riders from across the country. Five riders from each of India's 36 states and five riders each from nine CAPFs will participate in the rally and join the parade. A special display event will also be organised as part of the celebrations.
Following the two-day programme, Bharat Parv will be held at Ekta Nagar from November 1 to 15. The 15-day event is primarily aimed at tourists and will offer additional attractions to visitors.
The celebrations are expected to combine tributes to security personnel involved in the fight against Naxalism with cultural performances showcasing India's diversity and the spirit of national unity.
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