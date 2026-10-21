ETV Bharat / bharat

Ekta Parade to Honour Forces Involved In Anti-Naxal Operations on October 31

New Delhi: The eighth Ekta Parade will be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on the evening of October 31, showcasing the valour and sacrifices of security personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations. The two-day celebrations on October 30 and 31 will feature a theatrical performance, a march-past by special force units, cultural programmes, tableaux and a motorcycle rally.

Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said at a press briefing that the National School of Drama (NSD) would stage a contemporary theatrical adaptation of Anandamath on the evening of October 30 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 90-minute performance is expected to draw an audience of around 6,000 to 7,000 people.

On October 31, the Prime Minister will begin the day's programme by paying floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity. A total of 19 units from state police forces and CAPFs will participate in the march-past, accompanied by police bands.

A special attraction will be a dog squad that participated in anti-Naxal operations, highlighting the contribution of specially trained canines to security operations.

Another key feature will be a historical presentation on Naxalism in India, organised by the NSD in collaboration with around 2,000 artists. Many of the performers will be drawn from tribal districts affected by Naxalism. Through their performances, they will depict their personal experiences and the realities of life in these regions.

The parade will also feature 15 tableaux on the theme ‘Vande Mataram’. The concepts were shortlisted from suggestions received from the public. Ten tableaux will represent various districts of Gujarat, while the remaining five will represent the country at the national level, officials said.

A major cultural programme, ‘Ek Bharat, Anant Rang’, will bring together around 5,000 artists, including 3,000 from Gujarat and 2,000 from other parts of the country. Around 50 art forms will be showcased under the programme, coordinated by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.