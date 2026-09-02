ETV Bharat / bharat

Eknath Shinde Faction To Supreme Court: Subhash Desai Didn't Extinguish Legislative Majority Test

New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde faction contended before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Constitution Bench ruling in Subhash Desai did not entirely foreclose the legislative majority test, arguing that the measure could still be relevant in determining which faction commands the majority when a party splits.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the "real Shiv Sena" and allotting it the party name and symbol.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul represented the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Kaul began responding to the Thackeray faction's submissions.

Referring to the 2019 election, Kaul argued that both BJP and Shiv Sena went to the electorate together to fight an election; the results came from jointly fighting that election. He said the petitioners completely opted out and aligned with parties completely opposed to the philosophy of Shiv Sena.

"This was something brewing for a long time and overnight dissents do not happen—dissents take time. Ultimately, people said it cannot go on and the resolution said you have an autocratic setup and no one can voice any concern…," argued Kaul, adding that when all this came together, a petition under para 15 of the Symbols Order was made to the ECI.

"We represent the real Shiv Sena. According to us we are the lifeblood of the political party and ought to be recognized, and the symbol of bow and arrow ought to be given to us…”, Kaul argued.

He said that rival parties appointing whips, holding parallel meetings, rival parties filing disqualification petitions, and resolutions being passed by them all indicate a prima facie split, and if that exists, the ECI assumes jurisdiction.