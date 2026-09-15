Eknath Shinde Faction To Supreme Court: Sena Rift Went Beyond Legislature, Opened Door For ECI Decision
It was hearing challenge to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's January 2024 decision refusing to disqualify MLAs of either faction under the Tenth Schedule.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde faction told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the rift was not limited to a split in the Shiv Sena’s legislature wing but reflected wider discontent within the party organisation and cadre.
It argued that this made it open to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide which group represented the “real” Shiv Sena under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols Order.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the ECI's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.
It was also hearing challenge to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's January 2024 decision refusing to disqualify MLAs of either faction under the Tenth Schedule.
Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the Shinde faction, responded to petitoner's contention that the poll panel had no basis to assume jurisdiction under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order merely because some Shiv Sena MLAs had split from the legislature party.
Kaul defended the poll panel’s February 2023 decision recognising the Shinde faction as the Shiv Sena and allotting it the bow-and-arrow symbol.
Kaul said the poll panel was within its jurisdiction under Article 324 of the Constitution to examine the democratic character of a political party’s constitution and organisational structure while determining which faction represented the real party.
He said the constitution relied upon by the Thackeray faction had not been registered with the poll panel, whereas the constitution submitted in 1999 followed detailed correspondence between the poll authority and the party.
It was argued that the poll panel was not deciding which amendments should or should not be made to a party constitution, but rather whether the organisational structure reflected the will of the cadres.
"If there are ad-hoc appointments and unelected appointees, the organisational structure does not necessarily reflect the will of the cadre," he said.
He also argued that the existence of a party constitution cannot prevent the poll panel from examining the organisational structure, particularly where large sections of the organisation were governed through ad hoc appointments.
"Our case has never been that there was merely a split in the legislative party. Our case is that there was a split in the political party,” he said.
Kaul contended that the poll panel had not assumed jurisdiction merely on the basis of the legislative split. It was argued that the poll panel had material showing discontent within the political party.
Kaul argued that there was no legal requirement that a split under Paragraph 15 must originate in the organisational wing of a political party, and it could begin in the legislature and subsequently extend to the political organisation.
The hearing will continue on Wednesday.
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