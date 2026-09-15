ETV Bharat / bharat

Eknath Shinde Faction To Supreme Court: Sena Rift Went Beyond Legislature, Opened Door For ECI Decision

New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde faction told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the rift was not limited to a split in the Shiv Sena’s legislature wing but reflected wider discontent within the party organisation and cadre.

It argued that this made it open to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide which group represented the “real” Shiv Sena under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols Order.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the ECI's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.

It was also hearing challenge to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's January 2024 decision refusing to disqualify MLAs of either faction under the Tenth Schedule.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the Shinde faction, responded to petitoner's contention that the poll panel had no basis to assume jurisdiction under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order merely because some Shiv Sena MLAs had split from the legislature party.

Kaul defended the poll panel’s February 2023 decision recognising the Shinde faction as the Shiv Sena and allotting it the bow-and-arrow symbol.

Kaul said the poll panel was within its jurisdiction under Article 324 of the Constitution to examine the democratic character of a political party’s constitution and organisational structure while determining which faction represented the real party.

He said the constitution relied upon by the Thackeray faction had not been registered with the poll panel, whereas the constitution submitted in 1999 followed detailed correspondence between the poll authority and the party.