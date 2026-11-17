ETV Bharat / bharat

Dissent Can't Trigger Disqualification: Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Faction To SC As It Defends Rebel MLAs ​

New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena defended its lawmakers in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, contending that dissent is not defection and that legislators can challenge the party leadership and its decisions without ceasing to be its members.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, which contains provisions relating to disqualification on the ground of defection, and added, “dissent is not defection.”

Mehta said that the disqualification clause can be invoked on issues relating to voting on confidence or no-confidence motions and matters relating to programmes of the political parties.

Mehta contended that the legislators who dissented against the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership in June 2022 did not abandon the Shiv Sena. He added that they were seeking to restore the party's original ideological identity.

Referring to the apex court judgments, Mehta argued that the Tenth Schedule that emerged was not loosely aimed at every intra-party disagreement.

He said it was deliberately confined, clause by clause and after consultation across the House, to defection from the political party. He further argued that Parliament consciously distinguished between political defection and legitimate intra-party disagreement.

Mehta argued that the legal position is narrow and fact-specific: a legislator does not cease to belong to a political party merely because they dissent from the incumbent leadership, oppose its course, or seek a change in direction.

The senior counsel said that the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution intend to curb political defections and horse-trading, not suppress dissent or differences within a political party.