ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Workers Killed In Molten Metal Spill At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Following the incident, other workers ran away from the vicinity in panic, with their anxious families waiting outside.

Fire brigade staff and emergency response teams have alread started the rescue and firefighting operations. They also shifted the injured workers to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"The intense heat of 1,500 degrees resulted in fire, which trapped workers, leading to multiple casualties,” said a trade union leader.

According to officials, the incident took place around 4.30 pm in plant’s Steel Melting Shop (SMS) section when a heavy metal ladle malfunctioned and collapsed causing the scalding liquid steel to spill directly onto the workers operating underneath.

Visakhapatnam: At least nine workers were killed and several other injured after a molten metal fell on them at a steel factory in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the mishap and extended his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured. He noted that the local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The Prime Minister added that the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed shock over the accident and enquired about it from the steel plant authorities. "Rescue and relief operations must be carried out on a war footing. Every single department needs to work in absolute coordination to safely rescue anyone trapped inside," CM Naidu said and assured all possible help to the bereaved families.

Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma also inquired about the accident at the steel plant and directed officials to provide best of the treatment to the injured.

State Home Minister Anita expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and promised that the government will stand by the affected families.

Meanwhile, an official probe has been initiated in the incident by the plant management to find out if any lapse happened inside the factory.