Eight States, Five UTs To Mark Formation Day On November 1
Socio-political expert Prof. Debashish Chakraborty said the date signifies major territorial reorganisations undertaken to accommodate linguistic identities, administrative requirements and regional aspirations of the nation.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Eight states and five Union Territories will celebrate their formation day on November 1, highlighting India's linguistic diversity, cultural heritage and the evolution of its federal structure.
The states observing the programme include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The UTs are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
"November 1 holds particular significance in India's post-Independence history, as it marks major territorial reorganisations undertaken to accommodate linguistic identities, administrative requirements and regional aspirations," socio-political expert Prof. Debashish Chakraborty told ETV Bharat.
Chakraborty said the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, was a landmark in this process. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh underwent major changes on November 1, 1956. Karnataka was formerly known as Mysore, while Tamil Nadu was known as Madras. Tamil Nadu adopted its present name in 1969.
"Andhra Pradesh emerged in its reorganised form through the merger of Andhra with Telugu-speaking areas of the erstwhile Hyderabad state. Karnataka brought together Kannada-speaking regions, while Kerala was formed by combining Travancore-Cochin with the Malabar region. Madhya Pradesh was also reorganised as part of the wider restructuring of states in 1956," Chakraborty said.
The next major milestone came in 1966, when Haryana was carved out of Punjab on linguistic lines under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Punjab also assumed its present territorial form following the division, while Chandigarh became a UT and serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
Chhattisgarh became India's 26th state on November 1, 2000, after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh. Its creation reflected a longstanding demand for a separate administrative identity for the region, known for its tribal communities, mineral resources and rich cultural traditions.
"The occasion also showcases the distinct identities of the states and UTs. Karnataka marks the day as Kannada Rajyotsava, while Kerala celebrates Kerala Piravi, commemorating their formations. Haryana and Punjab reflect the historical and cultural legacy of the erstwhile undivided Punjab region, while Chhattisgarh highlights its tribal heritage and natural wealth," he added.
The five UTs add another dimension to the celebrations, representing India's island territories, coastal heritage, national capital and distinct administrative arrangements, he added.
"Beyond ceremonial observances, November 1 also serves as a reminder that India's federal structure has evolved through democratic processes and negotiations between regional aspirations and national integration. The formation of states and UTs has helped shape governance, preserve linguistic and cultural identities, and bring administration closer to local populations," explained Chakraborty.
The celebrations, according to him, underline the principle that India's unity rests not on uniformity but on the accommodation of diverse languages, traditions and regional identities within a common constitutional framework.
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