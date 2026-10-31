ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight States, Five UTs To Mark Formation Day On November 1

New Delhi: Eight states and five Union Territories will celebrate their formation day on November 1, highlighting India's linguistic diversity, cultural heritage and the evolution of its federal structure.

The states observing the programme include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The UTs are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

"November 1 holds particular significance in India's post-Independence history, as it marks major territorial reorganisations undertaken to accommodate linguistic identities, administrative requirements and regional aspirations," socio-political expert Prof. Debashish Chakraborty told ETV Bharat.

Chakraborty said the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, was a landmark in this process. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh underwent major changes on November 1, 1956. Karnataka was formerly known as Mysore, while Tamil Nadu was known as Madras. Tamil Nadu adopted its present name in 1969.

"Andhra Pradesh emerged in its reorganised form through the merger of Andhra with Telugu-speaking areas of the erstwhile Hyderabad state. Karnataka brought together Kannada-speaking regions, while Kerala was formed by combining Travancore-Cochin with the Malabar region. Madhya Pradesh was also reorganised as part of the wider restructuring of states in 1956," Chakraborty said.

The next major milestone came in 1966, when Haryana was carved out of Punjab on linguistic lines under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Punjab also assumed its present territorial form following the division, while Chandigarh became a UT and serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.