8 Dead As SUV Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
The accident happened on May 29, but no one was aware of the incident for a long time, as it happened in a remote area.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Chamba: Eight people died after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday night.
According to officials, an Innova vehicle, which was on its way from the Tissa region towards Sach Pass, plunged into a deep gorge near Kalaban, resulting in the death of all eight people who were inside. The accident occurred after the vehicle had crossed the Bairagarh police check post.
SP Vijay Kumar Saklani said that the vehicle was headed for Sach Pass, and after it approached the Kalaban area, the driver lost control, due to which it skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-meter deep gorge. Among those dead were tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh who had booked the vehicle in Dalhousie.
Those who died belonged to two families who shared the vehicle and set off for Sach Pass together. For a long time after the mishap, no one was aware of the incident in one of the remote and inaccessible areas of the state. Poor cellular network coverage had also made communication difficult. Sach Pass is regarded as one of the most arduous routes in Himachal.
According to the police and officials from the local administration, the primary cause of the accident could have been the accumulation of snow and frost on the road. But a possibility of a sudden mechanical failure in the vehicle is also being looked into as a cause.
SP Saklani said that the vehicle, which met with the accident, had not been "logged back at the police outpost." Local residents and the officials from the administration launched a search for the vehicle and discovered it in the Kalaban area. Due to rocky and inaccessible terrain and owing to the darkness in the area, rescue operations could not be initiated during the night.
At around 8 AM today (May 31), the Tissa and Bairagarh police forces commenced the operation to retrieve the bodies. They were assisted by the local people in the operations, even as the families of the deceased have been informed about the incident.
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