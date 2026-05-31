ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Dead As SUV Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Chamba: Eight people died after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday night.

According to officials, an Innova vehicle, which was on its way from the Tissa region towards Sach Pass, plunged into a deep gorge near Kalaban, resulting in the death of all eight people who were inside. The accident occurred after the vehicle had crossed the Bairagarh police check post.

SP Vijay Kumar Saklani said that the vehicle was headed for Sach Pass, and after it approached the Kalaban area, the driver lost control, due to which it skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-meter deep gorge. Among those dead were tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh who had booked the vehicle in Dalhousie.