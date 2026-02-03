ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight MPs Suspended, Rahul Not Allowed To Speak: Stormy Session In Lok Sabha Over Naravane 'Memoir', India-US Trade Deal

A row had erupted in Lok Sabha on Monday when Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of ex-Army chief on 2020 India-China conflict.

Eight Opposition MPs Suspended Rahul Gandhi Not Allowed To Speak Stormy Session In Lok Sabha Over Naravane Memoir India US Trade Deal
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha witnessed yet another stormy day on Tuesday as eight opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Parliament session for throwing torn papers towards the Chair, while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak as he insisted on quoting from a former Army Chief's memoir.

The house witnessed a massive ruckus as Gandhi kept on attempting to quote from an article that cited former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished "memoir", besides opposition MPs insisting on a discussion on the trade deal finalised between India and the US.

At the start of the session, Gandhi said he authenticated the copy of the article in the Lok Sabha, but it failed to end the impasse over the matter, leading to multiple adjournments.

With Gandhi insisting on raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Chair Krishna Prasad Tenneti moved on to other Speakers and asked Harish Balayogi of the TDP, an NDA constituent, to speak on the President's address after three opposition MPs refused to speak, showing solidarity with Gandhi.

As Balayogi spoke, opposition MPs raised slogans and the ruckus continued in the House, prompting the chair to adjourn it till 3 PM. As the house resumed at 4 pm, Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju proposed suspending opposition MPs Manickam Tagore, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Prashant Padole, Dean Kuriakose, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and S Venkatesh CPI(M) for the remainder of the session. The motion was accepted, after which the chair adjourned the house for the day.

Earlier, Tenneti asked Congress MP KC Venugopal to address the chair properly and not make any casual references to the chair. As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article.

"I have authenticated it," he said. To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

Tenneti, who was chairing the House, asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back". Kiren Rijiju said the Speaker passed a ruling on the matter, and after that, Gandhi should not raise the issue repeatedly.

Gandhi insisted that he is the Leader of Opposition and takes objection to the term 'permission' when he has to speak. As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in the house because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared". He alleged that PM Modi has "buckled" under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and has "sold out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex after he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said it is for the first time in history that the Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to speak on the president's address.

"We need to understand why a trade deal stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised last evening," Gandhi said, adding that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi". Asked what kind of pressure he was referring to, Gandhi alleged there is a case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and a lot more is to come in the Epstein files.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi "has been compromised" and that Indian farmers must understand their hard work "as well as their blood and sweat" has been "sold out" through the India-US trade deal. He also said the entire country had been "sold out".

A row had erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of the former army chief on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him. The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.

