Eight MPs Suspended, Rahul Not Allowed To Speak: Stormy Session In Lok Sabha Over Naravane 'Memoir', India-US Trade Deal

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. ( Sansad TV via PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha witnessed yet another stormy day on Tuesday as eight opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Parliament session for throwing torn papers towards the Chair, while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak as he insisted on quoting from a former Army Chief's memoir.

The house witnessed a massive ruckus as Gandhi kept on attempting to quote from an article that cited former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished "memoir", besides opposition MPs insisting on a discussion on the trade deal finalised between India and the US.

At the start of the session, Gandhi said he authenticated the copy of the article in the Lok Sabha, but it failed to end the impasse over the matter, leading to multiple adjournments.

With Gandhi insisting on raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Chair Krishna Prasad Tenneti moved on to other Speakers and asked Harish Balayogi of the TDP, an NDA constituent, to speak on the President's address after three opposition MPs refused to speak, showing solidarity with Gandhi.

As Balayogi spoke, opposition MPs raised slogans and the ruckus continued in the House, prompting the chair to adjourn it till 3 PM. As the house resumed at 4 pm, Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju proposed suspending opposition MPs Manickam Tagore, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Prashant Padole, Dean Kuriakose, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and S Venkatesh CPI(M) for the remainder of the session. The motion was accepted, after which the chair adjourned the house for the day.

Earlier, Tenneti asked Congress MP KC Venugopal to address the chair properly and not make any casual references to the chair. As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article.