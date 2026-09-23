Eight MLAs Of Meghalaya's United Democratic Party Join BJP
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the legislators were inspired by the progress of northeast and Meghalaya under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Eight MLAs of Meghalaya's United Democratic Party (UDP) joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju, here at the party headquarters on Wednesday.
Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem, Synshar Kupar Roy joined the BJP here. Welcoming the UDP MLAs to the party, Rijiju said the legislators were inspired by the progress of the northeast and Meghalaya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It is an extremely important political development, not only for the northeast but the entire country," the senior BJP leader said at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters.
"All of the eight MLAs were extremely impressed and influenced by Prime Minister Modi and our BJP-led NDA government's performance and decided to join the BJP," Rijiju added. At the press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra, who is also the party's coordinator for northeastern states, announced the names of the eight UDP MLAs who joined the saffron party here. "We were in talks with them," Patra said.
Delighted to welcome & congratulate eight MLAs from Meghalaya who joined the @BJP4India at BJP Headquarters, New Delhi.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2026
Warmly welcomed Shri Lahkmen Rymbui ji, Shri Pius Marwein ji, Shri Kyrmen Shylla ji, Shri Mayralborn Syiem ji, Shri Matthew Kurbah ji, Shri Ollan Singh Suin… https://t.co/sIZWCtDNod pic.twitter.com/MCbwHOWS53
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who joined the BJP on the day with seven other UDP MLAs, said the move followed encouraging responses from the party on issues like including Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and greater Central support for the state. "This is not something that happened suddenly. Discussions have been going on for some time," he said.
Until now, the BJP had two MLAs and the UDP 12 in the 60-member Assembly. Both parties are backing the National People's Party-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance in the hill state.
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