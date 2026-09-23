ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight MLAs Of Meghalaya's United Democratic Party Join BJP

BJP National President Nitin Nabin with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP in-charge of the Northeast Sambit Patra, Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G. Momin and the newly joined MLAs from Meghalaya during a meeting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Eight United Democratic Party MLAs from Meghalaya joined BJP on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Eight MLAs of Meghalaya's United Democratic Party (UDP) joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju, here at the party headquarters on Wednesday. Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem, Synshar Kupar Roy joined the BJP here. Welcoming the UDP MLAs to the party, Rijiju said the legislators were inspired by the progress of the northeast and Meghalaya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is an extremely important political development, not only for the northeast but the entire country," the senior BJP leader said at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters. BJP National President Nitin Nabin meets Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui after the latter joined BJP along with seven other United Democratic Party MLAs from Meghalaya at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi (IANS)