ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Killed As Car Falls Into Swollen Drain In Madhya Pradesh

Agar Malwa: Eight persons, including three children, were killed after their car fell into a swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near the Bagulamukhi temple, which falls within Nalkheda Police Station limits. The victims were returning from a pilgrimage to the temple when their vehicle lost control on an overflowing culvert, plunged into the storm drain, and trapped the occupants inside, police said.

Seven of the deceased were visitors from Odisha, while the driver was a local travel agency employee. The region had been battered by nearly 4 inches of rain over the preceding 24 hours. Due to continuous rain since late last night, the storm drain near the Baglamukhi Temple was overflowing, and access to the temple is possible only by crossing a culvert, said officials.

The Nalkheda police launched a rescue operation, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. “Upon learning of the incident, a joint team of police and administrative officials rushed to the scene and started rescue operations. So far there has been no sign of any survivors,” the officials said.