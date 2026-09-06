ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight HC Chief Justices Appointed

New Delhi: Eight high court chief justices were appointed on Saturday, days after their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao, currently a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court will head the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.