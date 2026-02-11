Eight Generations Of Devotion: 800 Pilgrims From Nepal Converge On Haridwar To Continue Ancestral Shiva Tradition
Kanwariyas, who arrive from Nepal, carry holy Ganga water to Sahasnath Mahadev Temple in that country.
Haridwar: The Shardiya Kanwar Mela, which got underway in the holy city of Haridwar on the eve of Shivaratri, has ushered in a rare spiritual ambience. Devotees started arriving at all the Ganga ghats, including Har Ki Pauri. A large number of Kanwariyas arrived here not only from neighbouring states but also from Nepal.
Over 800 Shiva devotees from Nepal arrived in Haridwar to collect Ganga water and Kanwars for the Shardiya Kanwar Mela. A group of Kanwariyas from Nepal arrived in Haridwar to collect Ganga water. This group included approximately 800 Kanwariyas.
All the Kanwariyas from Nepal collected Ganga water from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri. After this, they will travel a long distance to Nepal for the festival of Mahashivratri. With this Ganga water, all the devotees perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva at the Sahasnath Mahadev Temple in Nepal's Bara district.
The Kanwariyas from Nepal who will begin the long journey after collecting Ganga water from Har Ki Pauri as per the rituals explained that this journey has been going on for eight generations and is considered a symbol of faith.
Anil Kumar Mandal, a devotee, said all members of his group belong to the Bara Hazari Kapada Kawarsara community. According to the community, eight generations of devotees have been continuously undertaking the Sharadiya Kanwar Yatra. According to them, the purpose of this journey is to establish peace in their country, Nepal and the entire world.
Nepal's Shiva devotees made elaborate preparations for the Sharadiya Kanwar Yatra. All devotees in the group began penance a month in advance, abstaining from worldly comforts. They then collectively travelled from Nepal to Haridwar via various pilgrimage routes in India. Many members also usually visit major Shiva shrines like Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ujjain.
One devotee explained that while staying in Haridwar, they perform yagnas, pujas, and other religious rituals. They have deep faith in Lord Shiva and Mother Ganga. This is why the eighth generation of the community has embarked on the Kanwar Yatra.
The group members explained that during the Kanwar Yatra, they lead of austerity like monks. They wear only dhoti and take sattvic diet, perform bhajans, yagnas, and regular pujas. They live under the open sky and meditate only on the Lord. They look forward to the autumn Kanwar Mela year-round. Their grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and even their ancestors followed this tradition for eight generations.