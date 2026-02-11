ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Generations Of Devotion: 800 Pilgrims From Nepal Converge On Haridwar To Continue Ancestral Shiva Tradition

Haridwar: The Shardiya Kanwar Mela, which got underway in the holy city of Haridwar on the eve of Shivaratri, has ushered in a rare spiritual ambience. Devotees started arriving at all the Ganga ghats, including Har Ki Pauri. A large number of Kanwariyas arrived here not only from neighbouring states but also from Nepal.

Over 800 Shiva devotees from Nepal arrived in Haridwar to collect Ganga water and Kanwars for the Shardiya Kanwar Mela. A group of Kanwariyas from Nepal arrived in Haridwar to collect Ganga water. This group included approximately 800 Kanwariyas.

All the Kanwariyas from Nepal collected Ganga water from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri. After this, they will travel a long distance to Nepal for the festival of Mahashivratri. With this Ganga water, all the devotees perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva at the Sahasnath Mahadev Temple in Nepal's Bara district.

The Kanwariyas from Nepal who will begin the long journey after collecting Ganga water from Har Ki Pauri as per the rituals explained that this journey has been going on for eight generations and is considered a symbol of faith.