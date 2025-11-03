ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Cheetahs Will Be Brought From Botswana In December: Environment Minister Yadav

New Delhi: Eight more cheetahs will be coming to India from Botswana in December under 'Project Cheetah', Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

The project aims to reintroduce cheetahs, the only large mammal that has become extinct in independent India. In line with this initiative, 50 cheetahs will be released into different national parks over of five years.

"Project Cheetah is satisfactory. We will bring eight cheetahs from Botswana in December and will be kept in the Kuno National Park in quarantine," Yadav said.

Cheetah is the sole large carnivore that has been entirely eradicated from India, primarily as a result of excessive hunting and the loss of its habitat. The action plan of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) emphasises the country's readiness to reintroduce the big cat. The conservation of cheetahs holds key importance for the national conservation values and principles.

To a question on Delhi's air pollution, Yadav said the ministry is continuously monitoring the situation, which, he claimed, is better compared to last year as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is below 400. "We are continuously monitoring the situation. The AQI is below 400. The situation is better compared to last year," he said.