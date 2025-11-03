Eight Cheetahs Will Be Brought From Botswana In December: Environment Minister Yadav
The big cats will be kept at Kuno National Park in quarantine, and 50 cheetahs will be released into different national parks over five years.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Eight more cheetahs will be coming to India from Botswana in December under 'Project Cheetah', Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.
The project aims to reintroduce cheetahs, the only large mammal that has become extinct in independent India. In line with this initiative, 50 cheetahs will be released into different national parks over of five years.
"Project Cheetah is satisfactory. We will bring eight cheetahs from Botswana in December and will be kept in the Kuno National Park in quarantine," Yadav said.
Cheetah is the sole large carnivore that has been entirely eradicated from India, primarily as a result of excessive hunting and the loss of its habitat. The action plan of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) emphasises the country's readiness to reintroduce the big cat. The conservation of cheetahs holds key importance for the national conservation values and principles.
To a question on Delhi's air pollution, Yadav said the ministry is continuously monitoring the situation, which, he claimed, is better compared to last year as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is below 400. "We are continuously monitoring the situation. The AQI is below 400. The situation is better compared to last year," he said.
Referring to demolition and waste as key factors contributing to air pollution in the national capital, he said the ministry, in collaboration with the Delhi government, is working to address this issue.
He said MoEFCC has taken initiatives to address the issue of 'parali' (rice stubble, the leftover stalks after harvesting rice) and added that a meeting was held with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state agriculture ministers in this regard. About the most affected districts, he said the concerned officials have been directed to keep a close watch and hold regular meetings.
On the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP)30, scheduled to be held in Brazil's Belem from November 10 to 21, he said, "The COP30 is important, which is happening on the completion of 10 years of the Paris Agreement. Various issues, including the technology implementation programme, would be discussed at the conference."
Referring to the renewable energy sector, he said India worked as a leader and has increased its capacity by 45 times since 2014.
