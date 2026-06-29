ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Accused In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Ayodhya: A court in Ayodhya on Monday sent all eight accused in the alleged theft and embezzlement of donations from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to 14 days of judicial custody. The accused had earlier been produced before a remand magistrate on Friday, who had sent them to three days of judicial custody.

Authorities have so far recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Police have intensified their investigation into the case. On Sunday, teams conducted raids at the homes of all the accused in Ayodhya and questioned their family members. A case has been registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station under Sections 305A, 306, 317(2), 317(5), 316(5), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.