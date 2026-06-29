Eight Accused In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Authorities have so far recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Ayodhya: A court in Ayodhya on Monday sent all eight accused in the alleged theft and embezzlement of donations from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to 14 days of judicial custody. The accused had earlier been produced before a remand magistrate on Friday, who had sent them to three days of judicial custody.
Authorities have so far recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Police have intensified their investigation into the case. On Sunday, teams conducted raids at the homes of all the accused in Ayodhya and questioned their family members. A case has been registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station under Sections 305A, 306, 317(2), 317(5), 316(5), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The controversy has also had repercussions within the temple administration. Following the escalation of the case, Champat Rai resigned from his position. During Friday's court proceedings, police also presented Rs 79,85,493 that had been recovered based on information provided by the accused.
The Eight Accused
- Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu: A resident of Swarg Dwar locality in Ayodhya Dham, he was responsible for overseeing donation boxes and transporting them to the basement. He is accused of embezzling crores of rupees from the donation boxes and allegedly bought properties in Ayodhya and nearby districts.
- Anukalp Mishra: He was part of the cash-counting team. A resident of Kaushalpuri Colony, he allegedly hid stolen donation money in a bathroom and amassed a large number of assets.
- Lavkush Mishra: A member of the donation cash-counting staff, Mishra amassed properties worth crores through the theft. Around Rs 12 lakh was recovered from his residence in Thakurain Khagoli in Rudauli.
- Subhash Chandra Srivastava: A resident of Bank Colony, Anjanipuram, and a retired banker and former union leader, he supervised the cash-counting staff. He has been accused of negligence and involvement in the theft of donation funds.
- Manish Yadav: Nephew of Ramshankar Yadav and a resident of Swarg Dwar, he was tasked with counting donations collected in the temple's donation boxes. Police recovered Rs 36 lakh from his home.
- Karunesh Pandey: A resident of Jairajpur under Khandasa police station limits, he was responsible for transporting donation money to the counting room and participating in the counting process. He allegedly purchased properties around Ayodhya using embezzled funds.
- Avinash Shukla: A resident of Kaushalpuri near Madhuban Dairy, he was also tasked with transporting and counting donation money. He is accused of financial irregularities and of acquiring properties in and around Ayodhya.
- Ramashankar Mishra: A resident of the Ancient Sita Ram Temple area in Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, he was responsible for transporting donation boxes to the counting room and supervising them. He is accused of colluding with the other accused to siphon off donation funds.
Read More:
- Ayodhya Bar Association Resolves Not To Represent Accused In Temple Donation Case, Warns Lawyers Of Rs 5 Lakh Fine
- SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking Fair Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row
- Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement: Police Raids Houses Of 8 Arrested Day After Trust Announces Gen Secretary's Resignation