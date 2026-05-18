ETV Bharat / bharat

Eid-ul-Adha To Be Celebrated In India On May 28, Say Muslim Clerics

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in India on May 28 as the crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja was not sighted on Sunday evening in most parts of the country, Muslim clerics said. Unlike Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha is observed on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, said religious authorities contacted different parts of the country regarding the sighting of the Zil Hijja moon on Sunday evening, but no confirmed reports were received from anywhere.

"In view of this, it has been decided that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on May 28," he told PTI. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, also announced in a video statement that Eid-ul-Adha would be observed on May 28, saying there were no reports of the moon being sighted anywhere in the country.