Eid Poster Of Jammu Kashmir School Features Cow Among Sacrificial Animals; Principal Apologises After Backlash
Principal Sister Brigit called it a human error after a school Eid-ul-Adha greeting poster featured cow among other sacrificial animals, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 31, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Jammu: The administration of a noted Christian Missionary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has tendered an unconditional apology after its Eid-ul-Adha greeting poster on social media featured a cow among other sacrificial animals.
In a video message, the Principal of the Presentation Convent High School Reasi, Sister Brigit said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated picture was aimed at conveying goodwill greetings to the people without hurting the sentiments of any community.
"It was totally a human error which I missed but when I came to know that the majority community's religious sentiments have been hurt, we immediately removed the picture from social media. I sincerely apologize to all the people who have been hurt by this act," the Principal said.
Brigit issued an unconditional apology on behalf of the institution and its management.
The Presentation Convent High School Reasi had posted an Eid-ul-Adha poster on May 27 to convey Eid greetings to Muslim community. The poster featured sacrificial animals including sheep, goat and a cow. While cow slaughter is permitted in Islam, a section of Hindus consider the animal sacred so much so that they give it the status of motherhood.
With staff members around, Presentation Convent School Principal Sister Brigit said that the imagery formed part of the greeting templates and was included without any deliberate intention, affront, disrespect of sentiments of any religious community.
"We deeply respect all religions, traditions, and beliefs and remain committed to the values of communal harmony, mutual respect, and social peace. As soon as the matter came to our knowledge, the post was immediately withdrawn from the social media platform and necessary corrective steps were taken to avoid a misunderstanding or discomfort among the public," she said.
"As principal of this institution, I acknowledge the responsibility entrusted to us in ensuring sensitivity, prudence, and due care in all public communications," added Brigit.
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