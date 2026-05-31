ETV Bharat / bharat

Eid Poster Of Jammu Kashmir School Features Cow Among Sacrificial Animals; Principal Apologises After Backlash

Principal Presentation Convent High School Reasi, Sister Brigit(C) apologises after school poster features cow among sacrificial animals ( Screengrab )

Jammu: The administration of a noted Christian Missionary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has tendered an unconditional apology after its Eid-ul-Adha greeting poster on social media featured a cow among other sacrificial animals. In a video message, the Principal of the Presentation Convent High School Reasi, Sister Brigit said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated picture was aimed at conveying goodwill greetings to the people without hurting the sentiments of any community. Eid Poster Of Jammu Kashmir School Features Cow Among Sacrificial Animals; Principal Apologises After Backlash (ETV Bharat) "It was totally a human error which I missed but when I came to know that the majority community's religious sentiments have been hurt, we immediately removed the picture from social media. I sincerely apologize to all the people who have been hurt by this act," the Principal said.