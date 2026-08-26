ETV Bharat / bharat

Empower Spirit Of Happiness, Togetherness: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Onam, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister conveyed his wishes on Onam and said, "Wishing everyone a beautiful Onam. This is a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. May this festival further empower the spirit of happiness, togetherness, and prosperity. Have a wonderful Onam. This is a vibrant festival that is being marked all over the world with immense fervour. May it further the spirit of happiness, togetherness and prosperity."

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Keralam living in India and abroad,” the President said in a post on X.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders across the political spectrum extended their greetings to people across the country and around the world on the occasions of Onam and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, wishing for happiness, togetherness, and prosperity.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Onam! May this festival bring happiness, new beginnings and prosperity to all,” he said in a post on X,

The leaders also extended greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi. “On the sacred occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow countrymen, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters,” Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

“The festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). His teachings inspire us to embrace the spirit of righteousness and duty. Let us draw inspiration from the lofty ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s life and actively contribute to building an inclusive and developed India,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings. "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us," he said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak. Wishing everyone peace, happiness, prosperity and good health.

Onam is Kerala's biggest and one of its most colourful harvest festivals. Celebrated over 10 days during the Malayalam month of Chingam, the festival generally falls in August or September. It is a celebration of harvest, abundance, cultural traditions and social harmony, bringing together people from different communities and walks of life. The festival of Onam marks this symbolic return of the king. Meanwhile, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The day falls on the 12th day of Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.