Eggs Available In India Safe For Human Consumption, Claims Linking Them To Cancer Misleading: FSSAI

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday reiterated that eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption.

"Eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption and that recent claims linking eggs to cancer risk are misleading, scientifically unsupported and capable of creating unnecessary public alarm," the FSSAI said.

Responding to media reports and social media posts alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances such as nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) in eggs, FSSAI officials clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

According to FSSAI, an Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 µg/kg has been prescribed for nitrofuran metabolites solely for regulatory enforcement purposes.

"This limit represents the minimum level that can be reliably detected by advanced laboratory methods and does not indicate that the substance is permitted for use," the FSSAI said.

It said that detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation, nor does it imply any health risk. FSSAI further emphasised that India’s regulatory framework is aligned with international practices.