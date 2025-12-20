Eggs Available In India Safe For Human Consumption, Claims Linking Them To Cancer Misleading: FSSAI
FSSAI cited scientific evidence indicating there is no established link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other adverse health outcomes.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday reiterated that eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption.
"Eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption and that recent claims linking eggs to cancer risk are misleading, scientifically unsupported and capable of creating unnecessary public alarm," the FSSAI said.
Responding to media reports and social media posts alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances such as nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) in eggs, FSSAI officials clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.
According to FSSAI, an Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 µg/kg has been prescribed for nitrofuran metabolites solely for regulatory enforcement purposes.
"This limit represents the minimum level that can be reliably detected by advanced laboratory methods and does not indicate that the substance is permitted for use," the FSSAI said.
It said that detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation, nor does it imply any health risk. FSSAI further emphasised that India’s regulatory framework is aligned with international practices.
The European Union and the United States also prohibit the use of nitrofurans in food-producing animals and employ reference points for action or guideline values only as enforcement tools.
"Differences in numerical benchmarks across countries reflect variations in analytical and regulatory approaches, not differences in consumer safety standards," the FSSAI said.
On public health concerns, FSSAI cited scientific evidence indicating that there is no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other adverse health outcomes in humans. "No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with increased cancer risk, the authority reiterated," it said.
Addressing reports related to the testing of a specific egg brand, officials explained that such detections are isolated and batch-specific, often arising from inadvertent contamination or feed-related factors, and are not representative of the overall egg supply chain in the country. "Generalising isolated laboratory findings to label eggs as unsafe is scientifically incorrect,” the clarification stated," it said.
FSSAI urged consumers to rely on verified scientific evidence and official advisories, reiterating that eggs remain a safe, nutritious and valuable component of a balanced diet when produced and consumed in compliance with food safety regulations.
