ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Efforts Underway To Tap Potential Of Medicinal Plants Growing On Banka Hill In Gaya

Gaya: Efforts are underway to tap the huge potential of medicinal plants found on the Banka hill in Gaya. It is being claimed that these medicinal herbs are proven cures for human ailments.

The Banka hill is often referred to as ‘Aushadhi Pahari’ (Medicine Hill) by the locals who say that the caves here hold natural remedies for many complex ailments. Chairman of the local Forest Department Committee, Vijay Kumar Agarwal claims that local people collect herbs from the hill to treat their ailments and this tradition dates back centuries.

Sources said that an advisory team from the Ministry of AYUSH recently inspected the hill and took back some samples from here. It is claimed that the plants on the hill can treat everything from calcium deficiency to severe nerve pain, bone fractures, back pain and all kinds of nerve related issues. Herbs for diabetes, fever, malaria, typhoid and physical weakness are also found here.

The locals claim that medicinal plants available here include Hadjod, Kalmegh, Muslikand, Gudmar, Titki, Indrajore and Koraiya along with dozens more.

This hill is a part of the Biraj Panchayat of Imamganj Block and is located approximately 100 km from the district headquarters. The beautiful and lush landscape surrounding the Banka hill is a favourite among nature lovers.

Sources disclosed that the Hadjod which is locally known as ‘Baula’ is a miraculous cure for broken bones. The locals use it extensively for fractures and severe joint pain. When combined with Kalmegh, it proves to be a panacea for all bone related problems as it works as a kind of artificial Plaster of Paris.

It is claimed that if Kalmegh is mixed with wheat and ground to be consumed as bread, it helps overcome calcium deficiencies.

Relating his experience, Lakhan Bharti of Nawan village said that he encountered back problems while working as a labourer in a factory in Gujarat and gradually became disabled and bedridden. He sought allopathic treatment from various hospitals but continued to have significant difficulty walking. A local doctor brought him herbs like Hadjod and Kalmegh from the forest and applied their paste while feeding him rotis made from Kalmegh mixed with wheat flour. Lakhan says that he was fit in a few months.

"I already knew about the properties of these herbs but the doctors gave such a strange name to my disease that I could not understand whether this home remedy would work. But ultimately these medicinal plants came in handy,” he said.

Hemant Kumar of Department of Horticulture at Central University of South Bihar disclosed that abundant amounts of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements are found in Hadjod which help in tissue repair very quickly.

"Scientifically known as 'Cissus quadrangularis', Hadjod is a perennial medicinal vine belonging to the Vitaceae family. Its distinctive quadrangular green branches are considered to be the most prominent identity of this rare plant," he said while adding that the plant has been used since ancient times in traditional Indian medicine.

Hemant said that modern research is also underway to study its potential benefits for osteoporosis, joint pain and inflammatory disorders. “Hadjod is primarily used in the form of powders, decoctions, ointments and various herbal supplements. This herb is considered safe to use in controlled doses and under medical supervision. It should not be used without medical advice,” he said.

Karu Yadav of Biraj village is considered a master at accurately identifying herbs. Although he is uneducated, he provides medicinal care to people. "I learned the art of correctly identifying these rare medicinal plants from my ancestors," he said while claiming that the hill is home to a vast treasure trove of countless plants and herbs.

“Around 40 years ago, when it was not easy to even travel from here to the block headquarters, the bone of my hand was fractured. My father treated it by making a paste of Hadjod and Kalmegh. It healed within 10 days," he said

He is well-known throughout his village as ‘Vaidyaji’ who has been treating the people free of cost. He said that every part of the Hadjod plant is used for various medicinal purposes. “The leaves and roots are boiled thoroughly in water and consumed as a decoction. To join broken bones, the leaves and roots are mixed with Kalmegh and ground into a thick paste,” he said while adding that Kalmegh ground with wheat and fed as bread strengthens bones, increases blood count, prevents blood clots and cholesterol.

Kalmegh is scientifically known as 'Andrographis paniculata.' Dr. Mohammad Shamshad Alam, Principal of Nizamia Unani Medical College at Gaya, explained that this plant is also known as 'Green Chirayta’. “It is considered extremely useful in enhancing the human body's immunity and is widely used in Ayurveda,” he said.