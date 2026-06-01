Bihar: Efforts Underway To Tap Potential Of Medicinal Plants Growing On Banka Hill In Gaya
It is claimed that the plants can treat ailments from calcium deficiency to bone fractures, back pain, nerve ailments, diabetes, malaria, typhoid and physical weakness
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Gaya: Efforts are underway to tap the huge potential of medicinal plants found on the Banka hill in Gaya. It is being claimed that these medicinal herbs are proven cures for human ailments.
The Banka hill is often referred to as ‘Aushadhi Pahari’ (Medicine Hill) by the locals who say that the caves here hold natural remedies for many complex ailments. Chairman of the local Forest Department Committee, Vijay Kumar Agarwal claims that local people collect herbs from the hill to treat their ailments and this tradition dates back centuries.
Sources said that an advisory team from the Ministry of AYUSH recently inspected the hill and took back some samples from here. It is claimed that the plants on the hill can treat everything from calcium deficiency to severe nerve pain, bone fractures, back pain and all kinds of nerve related issues. Herbs for diabetes, fever, malaria, typhoid and physical weakness are also found here.
The locals claim that medicinal plants available here include Hadjod, Kalmegh, Muslikand, Gudmar, Titki, Indrajore and Koraiya along with dozens more.
This hill is a part of the Biraj Panchayat of Imamganj Block and is located approximately 100 km from the district headquarters. The beautiful and lush landscape surrounding the Banka hill is a favourite among nature lovers.
Sources disclosed that the Hadjod which is locally known as ‘Baula’ is a miraculous cure for broken bones. The locals use it extensively for fractures and severe joint pain. When combined with Kalmegh, it proves to be a panacea for all bone related problems as it works as a kind of artificial Plaster of Paris.
It is claimed that if Kalmegh is mixed with wheat and ground to be consumed as bread, it helps overcome calcium deficiencies.
Relating his experience, Lakhan Bharti of Nawan village said that he encountered back problems while working as a labourer in a factory in Gujarat and gradually became disabled and bedridden. He sought allopathic treatment from various hospitals but continued to have significant difficulty walking. A local doctor brought him herbs like Hadjod and Kalmegh from the forest and applied their paste while feeding him rotis made from Kalmegh mixed with wheat flour. Lakhan says that he was fit in a few months.
"I already knew about the properties of these herbs but the doctors gave such a strange name to my disease that I could not understand whether this home remedy would work. But ultimately these medicinal plants came in handy,” he said.
Hemant Kumar of Department of Horticulture at Central University of South Bihar disclosed that abundant amounts of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements are found in Hadjod which help in tissue repair very quickly.
"Scientifically known as 'Cissus quadrangularis', Hadjod is a perennial medicinal vine belonging to the Vitaceae family. Its distinctive quadrangular green branches are considered to be the most prominent identity of this rare plant," he said while adding that the plant has been used since ancient times in traditional Indian medicine.
Hemant said that modern research is also underway to study its potential benefits for osteoporosis, joint pain and inflammatory disorders. “Hadjod is primarily used in the form of powders, decoctions, ointments and various herbal supplements. This herb is considered safe to use in controlled doses and under medical supervision. It should not be used without medical advice,” he said.
Karu Yadav of Biraj village is considered a master at accurately identifying herbs. Although he is uneducated, he provides medicinal care to people. "I learned the art of correctly identifying these rare medicinal plants from my ancestors," he said while claiming that the hill is home to a vast treasure trove of countless plants and herbs.
“Around 40 years ago, when it was not easy to even travel from here to the block headquarters, the bone of my hand was fractured. My father treated it by making a paste of Hadjod and Kalmegh. It healed within 10 days," he said
He is well-known throughout his village as ‘Vaidyaji’ who has been treating the people free of cost. He said that every part of the Hadjod plant is used for various medicinal purposes. “The leaves and roots are boiled thoroughly in water and consumed as a decoction. To join broken bones, the leaves and roots are mixed with Kalmegh and ground into a thick paste,” he said while adding that Kalmegh ground with wheat and fed as bread strengthens bones, increases blood count, prevents blood clots and cholesterol.
Kalmegh is scientifically known as 'Andrographis paniculata.' Dr. Mohammad Shamshad Alam, Principal of Nizamia Unani Medical College at Gaya, explained that this plant is also known as 'Green Chirayta’. “It is considered extremely useful in enhancing the human body's immunity and is widely used in Ayurveda,” he said.
Kalmegh is native to India and Sri Lanka. It is widely found in northern India and West Bengal. It tastes bitter and has immense health benefits. It is said that it acts as a liver tonic. It detoxifies the liver and is extremely beneficial in treating ailments like jaundice and fatty liver while regulating bile. It also reduces liver inflammation and purifies the blood, preventing skin diseases.
It is also known to completely remove blemishes from the face and increase appetite while completely cleansing the stomach of all kinds of impurities. However, it should not be used without medical advice, especially from Ayurvedic and Unani practitioners.
Experts further say that it has antiviral properties and can help prevent malaria, typhoid and all kinds of seasonal illnesses.
Similarly, the Indrajao plants found on the hill are good for the stomach. Vijay Kumar said that this plant is locally known as ‘Titki Jau’ and ‘Mitki Jau’. “It contains special elements that have the potential to quickly cure diarrhea, dysentery, flatulence and stomach cramps. Indrajao has anti-inflammatory properties that help purify the blood and immediately stop bleeding from hemorrhoids. Its regular consumption prevents skin diseases and controls diabetes. It has the remarkable ability to quickly cure intermittent fever,” he said.
Kunti Devi of Manjhauli village pointed out, "I used to have a stomach problem. Then a family member treated me by feeding me Indrajau. My problem was cured within a few days.
Our parents must have treated themselves by eating these things. In our village, there is definitely one person in every house who can identify herbs due to which people here do not have to go to the hospital for cold, cough, fever and pain."
Similarly, the Gudmar plant is a unique natural gift to diabetics as eating just one leaf removes the sweet taste from the human tongue for approximately one hour while being effective in treating diabetes. It is used in Ayurvedic medicine.
Additionally, another unique plant called Aitha is found on this hill which is used to make strong ropes.
It is claimed that previously people refrained from venturing out into this area due to the overwhelming fear of Naxalites and resorted to herbal remedies at the lower elevations of the hills.
Vijay Kumar said that if proper research on medicinal plants is conducted at higher elevations, many more endangered medicinal plant species will be readily discovered.
The locals have been accusing the Forest Department of neglecting this hill. Vijay Kumar said the medicinal plants here were in far greater numbers in the 1980s but gradually became extinct due to lack of care and illegal felling. He claimed to have written numerous letters to senior Forest Department officials regarding the need to develop the forest in this entire area but no one has taken any action till now.
The locals feel that the Banka hill and its adjoining area can be developed into a major eco-tourism hub. The geographical location presents a breathtaking and captivating view. The waterfalls flowing down the beautiful hills and the diverse green vegetation atop the hills make it an excellent picnic spot and tourist destination. With Naxalism on the wane, there are hopes for its development.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi who is a former Imamganj MLA has sought that this site be developed into a fully equipped ‘medicinal nursery’ and a major pharmaceutical centre. He has even written a formal letter to the Ministry of AYUSH in this context. He said, “This entire area can also be fully developed into a wonderful eco park. This is a precious natural treasure of our state and its proper development will enable the development of the entire area and it can also become a major tourist destination.”
Local MLA Deepa Manjhi has also raised the issue of development of the hill in the Bihar Assembly.
Talking about the inspection carried out by the AYUSH team, Dr. Mukesh Kumar of the ministry said, "We personally visited the Banka hill and collected necessary samples of various medicinal plants from there."
He added that the thorough examination of the samples brought back confirmed the presence of many rare medicinal plants. He said that since it was an off season visit, a large number of medicinal plants were not naturally blooming at that time. He added that the entire hill will be studied in more detail during the next visit by the ministry team.