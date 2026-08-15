Efforts Underway To Bring Back Indian Farmer Detained In Bangladesh
Dipankar Gope, a tea grower from Rajganj went to spray pesticides at his tea garden along the India-Bangladesh border on August 8, reports Abhijeet Bose
Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Efforts are underway to secure the return of an Indian farmer from Jalpaiguri who is allegedly being held in a Bangladeshi jail after being taken across the international border, according to his family and local political leaders.
Dipankar Gope, a tea grower from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district, went to spray pesticides at his tea garden along the India-Bangladesh border on August 8. His family claims that he was working on the Indian side of the border when a group of Bangladeshi nationals allegedly abducted him and took him across the border.
He was subsequently handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and reportedly arrested on charges of illegal entry into Bangladesh.
Seven days after the incident, Dipankar has not returned home, leaving his family in deep anxiety. His wife, Mahamaya Gope, appealed to the Government of India to intervene and secure his release.
"I appeal to the Government of India to bring my husband back. I have two small children. No meals have been cooked at home for the past seven days," she said.
Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Roy of Bharatiya Janata Party said efforts were being made at the highest level to secure Gope's return. He said Border Security Force officials were discussing the matter with the Centre and expressed confidence that the farmer would return home soon.
Rajganj MLA Dinesh Sarkar said the matter had already been brought to the attention of the Union Home Ministry.
"We have already drawn the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs. There is a lack of accountability among the people across the border; that is why they abducted Dipankar from the other side of the barbed-wire fence. We are making efforts to bring him back," Dinesh said.
The Simanta Chetana Manch, an organisation affiliated with the Sangh Parivar, has also joined the efforts. A three-member delegation from its North Bengal unit visited Gope's residence on Saturday and met his family.
Manch president Pradip Chanda said the matter had been conveyed to its Delhi office and that the group would also approach the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.
"We have informed our Delhi office about how Dipankar Gope was abducted by individuals from Bangladesh. Additionally, we will speak with the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police," Pradip said.
The incident has also caused concern among residents living close to the border. Locals have urged authorities to strengthen surveillance in areas beyond the barbed-wire fencing, particularly to ensure the safety of farmers and other workers whose livelihoods depend on fields and plantations located close to the international boundary.
With Dipankar Gope still detained in Bangladesh, his family has appealed for immediate intervention by the Centre and the BSF to facilitate his safe return to India.
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