ETV Bharat / bharat

Efforts Underway To Bring Back Indian Farmer Detained In Bangladesh

Dipankar Gope's family appealed to the Government of India to intervene and secure his release. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: Efforts are underway to secure the return of an Indian farmer from Jalpaiguri who is allegedly being held in a Bangladeshi jail after being taken across the international border, according to his family and local political leaders.

Dipankar Gope, a tea grower from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district, went to spray pesticides at his tea garden along the India-Bangladesh border on August 8. His family claims that he was working on the Indian side of the border when a group of Bangladeshi nationals allegedly abducted him and took him across the border.

He was subsequently handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and reportedly arrested on charges of illegal entry into Bangladesh.

Seven days after the incident, Dipankar has not returned home, leaving his family in deep anxiety. His wife, Mahamaya Gope, appealed to the Government of India to intervene and secure his release.

"I appeal to the Government of India to bring my husband back. I have two small children. No meals have been cooked at home for the past seven days," she said.

Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Roy of Bharatiya Janata Party said efforts were being made at the highest level to secure Gope's return. He said Border Security Force officials were discussing the matter with the Centre and expressed confidence that the farmer would return home soon.

Rajganj MLA Dinesh Sarkar said the matter had already been brought to the attention of the Union Home Ministry.