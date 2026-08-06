ETV Bharat / bharat

Efforts To Repatriate Idol Of Goddess Vagdevi From Britain Actively Underway: Centre

Bhopal: The Centre on Thursday said efforts to repatriate an idol of Goddess Vagdevi from Britain have gained momentum, as diplomatic-level proceedings between the two nations are actively underway. The statue was installed at the historic Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh and went missing nearly a century ago.

"The Government of India is continuously working towards this goal, with legal and diplomatic efforts for the statue's return proceeding through the relevant museum and the Indian mission. Since 2014, India has successfully brought back over 650 ancient artefacts which had been stolen or illegally taken abroad," Vivek Agarwal, secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture, told the media ahead of the BRICS Culture Working Group and Culture Ministers' meeting in Bhopal.

He said the repatriation of cultural heritage will be a key topic at the BRICS meeting, as India aims to develop a permanent cooperation mechanism among member nations to make the process of identifying and repatriating cultural assets lost through theft, smuggling, or illegal export more effective.

He said officials in Madhya Pradesh had requested the ministry to bring back the Vagdevi idol that went missing from the Bhojshala complex. Consequently, a formal process was initiated about a year ago.