Efforts To Repatriate Idol Of Goddess Vagdevi From Britain Actively Underway: Centre
Union culture secretary Vivek Agarwal said since 2014, India has successfully brought back over 650 ancient artefacts which had been stolen or illegally taken abroad.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Bhopal: The Centre on Thursday said efforts to repatriate an idol of Goddess Vagdevi from Britain have gained momentum, as diplomatic-level proceedings between the two nations are actively underway. The statue was installed at the historic Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh and went missing nearly a century ago.
"The Government of India is continuously working towards this goal, with legal and diplomatic efforts for the statue's return proceeding through the relevant museum and the Indian mission. Since 2014, India has successfully brought back over 650 ancient artefacts which had been stolen or illegally taken abroad," Vivek Agarwal, secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture, told the media ahead of the BRICS Culture Working Group and Culture Ministers' meeting in Bhopal.
He said the repatriation of cultural heritage will be a key topic at the BRICS meeting, as India aims to develop a permanent cooperation mechanism among member nations to make the process of identifying and repatriating cultural assets lost through theft, smuggling, or illegal export more effective.
He said officials in Madhya Pradesh had requested the ministry to bring back the Vagdevi idol that went missing from the Bhojshala complex. Consequently, a formal process was initiated about a year ago.
"The ministry has sent a letter to the relevant British museum regarding this matter. Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy has been engaged, and continuous efforts are being made within legal frameworks to bring the idol back to Madhya Pradesh," he added.
Agarwal explained that whenever information regarding the illegal presence of India's archaeological heritage abroad is received, efforts are made to repatriate these items through Indian missions, embassies, and mutual legal assistance arrangements.
"Before 2014, only about 13 antiquities had been returned to India, whereas this figure has risen to over 650 in the last 12 years. Recently, relics associated with Lord Buddha, along with several significant idols and other ancient artefacts, have been brought back from Australia and the United States," he said.
He stated that an ancient idol stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple has already been successfully repatriated from the Ashmolean Museum in Britain. Additionally, two other stolen idols from the state have returned to India and are being re-installed in their original temples. "This same model is being adopted in the efforts to bring back the Vagdevi," he added.
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