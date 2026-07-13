ETV Bharat / bharat

Educator Khan Sir Granted Bail By Patna Court In Coaching Institute Firing Case

Patna: Educator Faisal Khan popularly known as 'Khan Sir', the operator of Khan Global Studies, along with his two bodyguards, Pradeep Kumar and Talebar Singh, have been granted bail along with three others by the Patna Civil Court in connection with the coaching centre firing case.

Arvind Kumar Mauwar, the lawyer representing Khan, confirmed the court's decision, stating that the Civil Court passed the final order on Monday regarding the anticipatory bail petitions for Faisal Khan and his bodyguards.

"Bail has been granted to six people, including Faisal Khan and his two bodyguards. With this court decision, a significant stage of the legal process in this long-discussed case has been completed, although other legal proceedings regarding the matter will continue in accordance with the law," Mauwar said.