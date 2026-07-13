Educator Khan Sir Granted Bail By Patna Court In Coaching Institute Firing Case
Khan's lawyer Arvind Kumar Mauwar said the Civil Court passed the order on Monday regarding the anticipatory bail petitions for Faisal Khan and his bodyguards.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Patna: Educator Faisal Khan popularly known as 'Khan Sir', the operator of Khan Global Studies, along with his two bodyguards, Pradeep Kumar and Talebar Singh, have been granted bail along with three others by the Patna Civil Court in connection with the coaching centre firing case.
Arvind Kumar Mauwar, the lawyer representing Khan, confirmed the court's decision, stating that the Civil Court passed the final order on Monday regarding the anticipatory bail petitions for Faisal Khan and his bodyguards.
"Bail has been granted to six people, including Faisal Khan and his two bodyguards. With this court decision, a significant stage of the legal process in this long-discussed case has been completed, although other legal proceedings regarding the matter will continue in accordance with the law," Mauwar said.
The case is related to the firing by Khan's bodyguards following vandalism and stone pelting at the centre on the evening of June 2, 2026 in Patna.. Khan alleged that the miscreants had also opened fire during the attack. He further accused a rival coaching center operator, Roshan Anand, and his supporters of orchestrating the attack.
The police registered a case against Roshan Anand—the operator of 'Gyan Bindu' coaching—and his supporters, including his brother Prince Yadav. Anand was subsequently arrested. A few days after the incident, Prince Yadav died in Nepal. While the cause of death was cited as a brain-related ailment, Anand accused Khan of orchestrating his murder.
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